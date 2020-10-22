Riders Republic: First look

Riders Republic offers to open up a social playground to fans of extreme sports in an online setting that combines Skiing, snowboarding and jumpsuits in a range of glorious real world settings. Combining a solo and multiplayer campaign the game promises to allow players that extreme feel behind their console or PC. One of the standouts of Riders Republic is the multiplayer experience, which will allow you to socialise and play with around 50 players at a time in virtual parks, where your imagination is the only thing limiting you from the perfect air or ideal downhill ride.

Igor Manceau is the creative director of Riders Republic and has some experience in the extreme sports video game market, having worked on Skiing favourite Steep back in 2016. As a player you have the choice between mountain-biking, skiing, snowboarding or grabbing a squirrel or rocket suit for some high dives. Manceau says the focus of the game, which drops February 25th 2021 on consoles and PC, is to offer up a dynamic experience. The tone of the game is a friendly one, allowing for the social experience much like you’d get in real life on the trails. The multiplayer experience will ensure you’re match made with a similar level of player and allow you to interact with them. Players are encouraged to ride with friends, in fact running tricks while remaining in close proximity with your friends will reward players.

RIDERS REPUBLIC YOSEMITE © Ubisoft

The joy and comradery of the game is emphasised in the vibrant and joyful landscapes which were created using GPS data, ensuring you get to experience authentic American National Parks. The landscapes are stitched together to allow you to traverse various landscapes as they’d appear should you be out in one of the parks. For extreme sports fans Manceau says there is a level of progression that allows you to compete in events which mimic the real life competitive outdoor scene. And yes, if you’re wondering, Red Bull Rampage, one of the wildest extreme sports events in the world, features as well.

The game is not a simulation and focuses on being accessible to all levels of player, however Manceau says the team focused on ensuring authenticity to the sports featured. He gives an example with the various bikes on offer: from downhill and road to endure. The bike stats mimic real life behaviour and many of the real life bike brands and models have been showcased in game. With a sneaky grin he mentions that not only commercial bikes will feature, as a player you’ll get your hands on some competition offerings as well.

Manceau is chatting to us from the Ubisoft Annecy offices with his snowboard casually leaning against the wall behind him. Annecy, occasionally nicknamed the “pearl of the French alps” offers up glorious vistas and is surrounded by the ideal spots to ski and snowboard. Manceau, living in the mountains, is a fan of skiing, biking and trail running - so creative directing on Riders Republic was an ideal opportunity to combine his love for the outdoors with an online social playground for those with his passion.

We ended off our chat asking him what experience he’d ideally want players to walk away from Riders Republic with. His answer summed up the unique and glorious fun to be had in this new title:

“I want them to experience the perfect ride”

BIKE TRICKS HOODOOS © Ubisoft

He proceeds to give an example of a varied journey, starting at the top of a mountain in a hostile environment, the cool silence that encompasses you as you board down to more friendly terrain where you’re met with the mayhem of other players all wanting to experience the same thrill, performing tricks and pulling you into the chaos of it all. Later you’ll leave via a cliff, donning a wingsuit to feed the adrenaline… and as you land you’ll be ready to ride off and discover something beautiful.