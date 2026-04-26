There’s something powerful about a run that goes beyond pace, distance, or personal bests. Something bigger than the finish line, because in this case, there isn’t one.

On May 10 at 2PM (Jordan time), the Wings for Life World Run returns, bringing together hundreds of thousands of participants across the globe for one shared purpose: to run for those who can’t. It’s not just the world’s biggest run, it’s one of the most meaningful.

Run for a Cause with the Wings for Life World Run © Murad Abaza

A Global Run Like No Other

Imagine this: runners from every corner of the world starting at the exact same moment, moving together in sync, each step contributing to something far greater than themselves. Whether you’re in Amman, Berlin, or Tokyo, you’re part of one global starting line.

The concept is refreshingly simple: you run wherever you want; no fixed route, no traditional finish line. Just you, your pace, and a mission.

Run for a Cause with the Wings for Life World Run © Murad Abaza

Running That Drives Change

What sets this run apart isn’t just its scale, it’s its purpose. Every single registration fee goes directly to Wings for Life, a foundation that funds groundbreaking research to find a cure for spinal cord injuries. That means every kilometer you log contributes to real scientific progress!

How It Works

Joining is as easy as ever. Simply download the Wings for Life World Run App from the App Store or Google Play, register, and you’re in! From there, you can train solo or turn it into a group plan with friends and family.

The app itself brings an extra layer of energy. Expect live audio updates, motivation, and entertainment throughout your run, like having a global crowd cheering you on, wherever you are.

The Catcher Car Twist

Forget finish lines, this race has a moving one! Thirty minutes after the start, the Catcher Car begins its pursuit. Whether you’re physically running at a flagship location or virtually through the app, this moving finish line gradually catches up with participants. Once it passes you, your race ends.

It flips the entire running experience on its head. No pressure of distance; just go as far as you can before it gets you. And the best part? Everyone is considered a finisher.

Run for a Cause with the Wings for Life World Run © Murad Abaza

Where to Run in Amman

If you’re looking to tap into the collective energy, you can join the local run at Royal Automobile Club of Jordan at 2PM on the10th of May. Prefer your own route? Go for it. Streets, parks, it all counts!

This event transcends the mere sport of running. It’s a global movement powered by purpose, connection, and impact. So, lace up, press start, and run, not just for yourself, but for those who can’t! Remember, every kilometer matters.