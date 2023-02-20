Smash Hit TV Shows That Are Based on Video Games

We’ve seen our fair share of movies get turned into video games and vice versa (we’ve covered that here too!). But today, we’ll be walking you through a list of games that made it onto television screens! Be it a direct adaptation or a spin off on the original idea of the game, here are our top 4 picks of video games that got turned into hit TV shows.

Digimon

The Bandai PS1 game DIGIMON WORLD 1 was released in Japan back in January 1999, and just 2 months later, its anime adaptation aired across Japan as well! The series revolved around the beloved digital monsters Agumon, Palmon, Biyomon, Gabumon and others, in addition to the “digi-destined” who were chosen to fall into the Digimon world to bring order. These characters helped make the show one of the top fan favorite TV series around the world, with new video games supporting its release. The first Digimon World game followed a digi-destined monster, or Digimon, who must survive in the digital world by solving multiple quests and recruiting wild Digimons to go back to File Island and restore peace in the digital world.

Digimon © igdb.com

The Witcher

Originally a wildly popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher was adapted into one of the most successful video game franchises. So, it was only a matter of time before it received the screen adaptation treatment. The series follows Geralt of Rivia, an enhanced monster hunter, as he navigates his way through a dangerous world filled with magic and intrigue and tries to find his place in it, while also grappling with something in the kingdom that is much more sinister than mere monsters.

The Witcher © igdb.com

Pokémon

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the fan-favorite anime series pocket monsters or as famously it’s known, “Pokémon”! The first release of its video game, both Pokémon Red and Green, was on Gameboy in 1996, before the release of the first TV episode in 1997. The game and the show have both been received quite well by the entire world, making this franchise the most famous of its kind thanks to its beloved mascot Pikachu and his trainer Ash! Nowadays, Pokémon is still releasing similar gaming genre and ongoing TV shows, marking huge successes with every release.

Pokémon © igdb.com

The Last of Us

Last but not least (see what we did there?), is the currently broadcasted major TV show the Last of Us, the live-action series based on the post-apocalyptic action-adventure video game of the same name. The show follows Joel and Ellie as they journey across a brutal and unforgiving world in search of safety and a place to call home. The show has received major buzz and raving reviews for its first couple of released episodes, which is safe to say that original and new fans of the game are definitely enjoying and approving of this release.

The Last of Us © igdb.com

Of course, adapting a video game into a live action movie or TV series is no easy task, as critics and franchise fans can turn against the production (we’re looking at you, Sonic the Hedgehog version 1). But most of the time, producers always aim to put out the best representation of the game they’re adapting.

Do you agree with our list? What would you have added? Let us know!