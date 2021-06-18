Soaring High to Adonis Beats

gliding over the Cedars and it felt like the song was actually written for the project – like it was the last missing piece that would bring it all together. It was manifested that the song was a perfect fit for the soundtrack with Adonis adding a twist of local music to the mix.

Ever since their debut album “Daw El Baladiyyi” was released in 2011, the indie pop/rock band has been taking the scene by storm. They managed to combine stories and adventures with timeless melodies, creating relatable music that’s easy on the soul and ears of every listener. It didn’t take much time for their catchy tunes and engaging lyrics to echo across the Middle East, exporting their unique style and sound to the region and the world. A decade later, their music never fails to give listeners a sense of optimistic melancholy with every release.

“The song is about an elusive moment that you capture and keep remembering and reliving. It describes scenes from a bedroom and a sunset car cruise then resolves with revisiting all these captured memories years later.”, said