Soaring High to Adonis Beats

Eyes sparkled in disbelief at the stroke of unexpected luck when Adonis’s “Men Ajmal Ma” played on the set of Cedar Lines. “Your body's soaring swiftly through high trees in beautiful pink skies.” The lyrics perfectly described Fred Fugen gliding over the Cedars and it felt like the song was actually written for the project – like it was the last missing piece that would bring it all together. It was manifested that the song was a perfect fit for the soundtrack with Adonis adding a twist of local music to the mix.
Ever since their debut album “Daw El Baladiyyi” was released in 2011, the indie pop/rock band has been taking the scene by storm. They managed to combine stories and adventures with timeless melodies, creating relatable music that’s easy on the soul and ears of every listener. It didn’t take much time for their catchy tunes and engaging lyrics to echo across the Middle East, exporting their unique style and sound to the region and the world. A decade later, their music never fails to give listeners a sense of optimistic melancholy with every release.
As a matter of fact, “Men Ajmal Ma”, from their recent album “‘A’da’” takes listeners on a walk down memory lane.
“The song is about an elusive moment that you capture and keep remembering and reliving. It describes scenes from a bedroom and a sunset car cruise then resolves with revisiting all these captured memories years later.”, said Anthony, lead singer and songwriter
Anthony was taken by surprise when asked to feature on the project’s soundtrack.
“Honestly, I never expected the song to be featured on such a project. Our music has been contemplatively used before on inspirational films, but this is as extreme and action-driven as it can get! We’re in a phase in Lebanon where we’re continuously looking for ways to put a smile on people’s faces and give them a small escape considering everything happening around. This is the kind of projects we’re looking for, and that’s why we didn’t hesitate to be part of it.”
But it didn’t end there! The band wanted to give the soundtrack a special twist for the occasion.
“We had to take the extra step and produce a cinematic version exclusively for the soundtrack. The new version takes an orchestral direction with big drums and strings to fit the epic journey of the wingsuit flyers!”
Soaring High to Adonis Beats
This kind of collaborations with artists in the Middle East has always been there with projects like Red Bull SoundClash in Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and UAE as well as Red Bull Bel Sodfa where independent artists were brought together to create new original tracks. It has always been a mission to feature local artists in the right context. Wingsuit flying was never done before in Lebanon so having Adonis on this project was seamless and in total sync with the wind direction.
Adonis Band