The convoy of competitors were taken over camel grass, dropped into desert canyons and forced to scale sand dunes. Once all these obstacles had been cleared the Stage Four loop concluded right where it had started, at the Dakar bivouac in Ha’il.

A ding-dong battle played out in the car race on Stage Four between Dakar heavyweights Sébastien Loeb/Fabian Lurquin and Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger. Both crews led the stage at various points during the day before nine-time WRC winner Loeb got over the line 13 seconds quicker than 14-time Dakar winner Peterhansel.

We tried to push really hard on this stage. We were on full attack all the time. Sébastien Loeb

Peterhansel was joined on the stage podium by fellow Team Audi Sport driver Carlos Sainz as the Spaniard put his foot down in an attempt to recover some of the 45 minutes lost yesterday repairing a suspension cup.

It was smooth sailing on Stage Four for the man that they’re now all trying to catch, Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel now have a gap of 18m18s to their nearest rival in the general classification.

Stage Four at 2023 Dakar Rally showcases the convoy’s dune surfing skills © Red Bull

This was definitely not an easy stage. We were off piste a lot and so much camel grass. We got one flat tyre and after we tried to push. Nasser Al Attiyah

The best placed rookie in the car race continues to be Lucas Moraes who has taken his Toyota Hilux to eighth overall alongside co-driver Timo Gottschalk.

This was my best Dakar stage. It was really fast and really awesome. It was amazing to see how well the car handles when you’re going fast. Lucas Moraes

Laia Sanz and her co-driver Maurizio Gerini found a good rhythm in their Astara and we able to put down a good time after enduring some tough opening days to this Dakar.

Today we are happy. We found a good rhythm and we will try to keep going like this. We are learning a lot each day. Laia Sanz

Daniel Sanders opened the stage for the bikes and by the time he reached the finish line he had leapt from second overall to first place. The GASGAS rider’s roadbook reading skills were tested by a track that had been drastically altered by last night’s heavy rainfall.

I haven’t really done any opening with roadbooks since the last Dakar. It was really tricky navigation. The rain last night washed away a lot of the tracks. Daniel Sanders

Staying in close attendance to Sanders at the front of the two-wheeled contest are Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders Kevin Benavides and Toby Price. Benavides is third overall, just four minutes back from Sanders. Price is only three further minutes behind his KTM team-mate.

The dunes were very heavy because of all the rain we’ve had, they were kind of sucking the bike into the sand. Toby Price

The was another T3 stage win for the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFGoodrich thanks to Mitch Guthrie Jr. and co-driver Kellon Walch. This duo now lead the T3 overall rankings, followed by Guillaume De Mevius/François Cazalet in second and AJ Jones/Gustavo Gugelmin in third.

They took us up a lot of big dunes on this stage. My co-rider Kellon and me had to work really well together to decide which dunes to climb and which ones to go around. Mitch Guthrie Jr.

Elsewhere in the T3 contest there have been significant time losses for a number of race crews who came to Saudi Arabia with ambitions of winning. Seth Quintero/Denniz Zenz, Cristina Gutiérrez/Pablo Moreno and Chaleco López/Juan Pablo Latrach all now face an uphill battle to reach the summit of the leaderboard.

It feels like we’ve been in survival mode since the beginning of this rally. Cristina Gutiérrez

Rokas Baciuška and co-driver Oriol Vidal lifted themselves onto the overall T4 class podium on Stage Four. Baciuška is now third with 10 stages left to chase down the category leader.

Every day at this rally is getting more and more difficult. Today the dunes were really tough to cross. Rokas Baciuška

There’s plenty more sand on the menu for tomorrow’s Stage Five, featuring 374km against the clock. Whoever can navigate smooth passage through the dunes will end up being rewarded on the leaderboards when the loop stage returns them to the Ha’il bivouac.

You're receiving this newsletter because you're subscribed to the Red Bull Desert Wings newsletter, our distribution service for inside stories covering our Red Bull rally-raid athletes.

Selected Overall Standings after Stage 4

T1 Car Class

1. Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT) TOYOTA 16:34:13

2. Yazeed Al Rajhi (SAU) TOYOTA +18:18

3. Stéphane Peterhansel (FRA) AUDI +18:52

4. Carlos Sainz (ESP) AUDI +32:55

6. Lucas Moraes (BRA) TOYOTA +45:27

7. Giniel De Villiers (ZAF) TOYOTA +46:13

8. Mattias Ekström (SWE) AUDI +50:00

14. Sébastien Loeb (FRA) BRX +01:33:43

58. Kuba Przygoński (POL) MINI +06:31:29

65. Laia Sanz (ESP) ASTARA +07:53:51

T3 Lightweight Prototype

1. Mitch Guthrie (USA) MCE5 18:59:47

2. Guillaume De Mevius (BEL) OT3 +01:29

3. AJ Jones (USA) CAN-AM +11:31

4. Seth Quintero (USA) CAN-AM +01:21:46

5. Cristina Gutiérrez (ESP) CAN-AM +02:29:52

6. Chaleco López (CHL) CAN-AM +02:51:00

9. Ignacio Casale (CHL) YAMAHA +03:29:44

T4 SSV

1. Rodrigo Luppi De Oliveira (BRA) CAN-AM 20:05:55

2. Eryk Goczal (POL) CAN-AM +14:04

3. Rokas Baciuška (LTU) CAN-AM +24:57

Bikes

1. Daniel Sanders (AUS) GASGAS 18:40:03

2. Skyler Howes (USA) HUSQVARNA +03:33

3. Kevin Benavides (ARG) KTM +04:05

5. Toby Price (AUS) KTM +07:17

10. Matthias Walkner (AUT) KTM +28:25

16. Štefan Svitko (SVK) KTM +01:04:44

21. Camille Chapelière (FRA) HUSQVARNA +01:58:22

45. Mohammed Balooshi (ARE) HUSQVARNA +04:49:59