Start Here For Motorbike: Mohammed Jaffar

Gear up, motorcyclists! You want to learn how to ride a bike but want to get a few pointers beforehand. You are in the right place. We know that learning a new sport can be both daunting and exciting. But we’ve got just the fix, with this series on the how and why, in order to get you started.

Mohammed Jaffar (KUW) is a champion motocross athlete, and he’s crazy enthusiastic about getting people into motorbikes. So much so he’s even opened Moto School in Kuwait, which was built for everyone to learn the sport. That’s what we call welcoming.

Let’s see what Jaffar has put together for us below.

Protective gear

Even before we think about getting on the bike for the first time, we have to do a safety check. There’s no way around this, and no shortcut to be had, so find yourself a good helmet that fits well. Mohammed Jaffar won’t ride without it and neither should you. Case closed. Next, think about getting both upper body and lower body armor. These include a chest protector and shin guards.

A good pair of gloves and boots is also a good idea.

Mohammed Jaffar Preps for Race © Marcelo Maragni

Dirt bike

This one is up to you, but for a beginner Mohammed Jaffar suggests one within the range of 250cc or lower. Once you’ve improved, there will be plenty of time to rock a bigger engine. We aren’t in a race, we are getting comfortable with the machine, and the equipment. For brands, always your choice, but Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Honda should have what you’re looking for. Choose one that doesn’t feel too heavy when you’re on it. Here’s a few that you may like, all in adult sizes. Comparable models for smaller or growing builds are available in their respective brand lineups.

Mohammed Jaffar with Motorbike © Naim Chidiac

The Honda CRF series is a classic-looking dirt bike with a high pedigree to go with it. This series succeeded the CR line, another long-tested dirt bike with the famous Honda red and white colorways.

Japanese bike manufacturer Kawasaki is a leader in the world of motocross. The Kawasaki KX line of dirt bikes covers the gamut, from junior size to powerful adult bikes and literally everything in between. Go with Team Green and you can’t go wrong. It’s a great bike line that you can keep upgrading along the line as you improve in the sport.

Another excellent option is the Yamaha YZ line of motocross dirt bikes. Like the above makers, you can expect a high-quality build, reliability, and just the right size and engine for your skill level. The Yamaha YZ125 is unique as it is a 125cc, which is rare in terms of its engine, and hits a sweet spot for many learners.

For beginner’s, Jaffar strongly recommends you begin at a learner’s academy. A closed course that’s been thought out is going to make you feel more at ease your first time on a bike. And having someone teach you one-to-one will accelerate your understanding of the sport, especially if you have on the spot questions that you need answered.

If you are looking for a motocross learner’s facility, newbies in Dubai, UAE, should check out Mohammed Balooshi’s famous MX Academy. Balooshi is the first Emirati to enter in the grueling Dakar Rally, plus you’ll get to meet many like-minded people as you learn. Fun fact: Mohammed Jaffar travelled to meet with Mohammed Balooshi, who he learned from at the MX Academy.

Of course, Moto School in Kuwait is a great place to begin. They’ve got seasoned instructors that have a ton of experience teaching to novices.

And now for the how and the why you’ve been waiting for.

Spend some time with your bike before you ride it to learn where everything is. Figure out the controls first, then head out for your first ride. Got it down? Nice. Let’s keep going then.

You're in an off-road environment, a safe distance from roads and cars and traffic of any kind. If there is a bike riding school in your area, that is also going to be ideal. They’ll have instructors (you should book a session with one in any case, their experience will be invaluable) that will guide you every step of the way. Otherwise, get to either your nearest flat land sandlot, dunes, or track, with as much space as you can find.

Start the engine. Just hit that start button.

Get on your bike from either side. Arms bent and never straight. Get seated up front on the bike. Getting on from the kickstand side might seem like the only way but it doesn't really affect your driving. Now kick the kickstand up with your left heel. Hand on the brake. Don’t touch the throttle, just get a sense of the journey and stay in neutral. Look straight ahead. Put your hand on the brake. When you are relaxed and comfy, pull on the clutch. Hit the gear with your foot, release the clutch, and then the brake, and the bike should start moving. Give it a touch of gas with the throttle and start stepping with the bike in motion. As you pick up enough speed to put both feet up, you should also release the clutch until no pressure is applied to it. Keep an easy pace. You’re riding now. Feel the wind, stay cool, enjoy the moment.

Now let’s learn how to safely come to a complete stop. To come to a stop without the engine stalling, pull the clutch again as you brake. Take your time and don’t jerk the handle brake. And now you’ve just completed your first ride on a dirt bike. Congrats!

Just keep riding and going slow and you’ll get the hang of it. Eventually, you’ll build good muscle memory and you’ll keep expanding on your core skillset. Just keep at it!

Riding a dirt bike comes with a bunch of perks, but the first of those is the off-road capability. There are different bikes that do specific tasks and terrain extremely well, but here we are going to focus on getting on dunes and other obstacles.

Taking turns with the bike is a simple matter of pushing the handlebar in the direction you want to go. As you turn with the bike, if you like, you can keep one leg out (in the direction of the turn) if you are nervous you might lose balance.

Taking you first jump. Yes! The good stuff. Alrighty, to successfully pull off a jump, you gotta get in the right position. Stand in a neutral stance, with your knees bent and gripping the bike on both sides. Got it? Set your feet down firmly on the foot pegs, using your forefoot (balls of the feet) to increase control. Don’t use your heels. You should feel like you and the bike are locked in together.

Time to go for the jump. Go small first. Something with the curvature of a large speed bump will be enough.

Making sure you’ve kept your body aligned with the center of the bike, apply a steady throttle all the way through until you reach the top of the jump, then release it. We need enough of it to carry the rider and bike all the way. Don’t twist the throttle when you land, just leave it, land with bent knees (same as how you started the jump) and just follow through and come to a stop at a comfortable race. Then try again!

Practicing this combination of driving, turning, taking jumps and coming to a stop is going to build your foundation. Keep it safe and keep it fun!

Recreational dirt bike riding is focused on mastery, and personal enjoyment. Not speed. Never feel like you have to go as fast as possible, and enjoy the ride to max.