Welcome to Jordan’s third edition of the Red Bull Soapbox race! We’re here to let you in on the best ways to prep ahead of the race, including the most efficient way to build your soapbox car.

Step Into the World of Red Bull Soapbox © Farras Oran

Now that the registration window has finally closed, we’re only selecting about 35 teams from the hundreds that sent in their applications, and we have selected the most exciting designs to ensure the maximum intensity and adventure on the obstacle-filled race track.

Can you feel your heart pumping with excitement already? Good! Because we want that channeled into creating your own unique designs!

First we want to clarify some of the house rules:

Participants have to be at least 18 years old Judging is based on 3 criteria: creative design, race finish time, and your intro performance Drivers can’t be locked or tied up in the car’s booth; they have to be free to jump off the car whenever they want to (if they ever need to escape) Every driver can only have 1 co-driver Your team can only push your car up to the start line and no inch further

Now that we’ve gotten the rules out of the way, let’s take a look at how you’ll build your soapbox!

Get your imagination running! In order to build your car, these are the areas you need to look into:

Soapboxes have to be maximum 180cm wide, 365cm tall, and have to have an overall height of 215cm, including the 18cm when the car is off the ground Your soapbox can’t exceed 80kg, excluding the driver’s weight of course Your soapbox can’t have an engine; this race is only based on the force of gravity. But, this won’t mean you won’t go fast: some soapboxes can go up to 80km/h running down a hill, which is why it’s important to have a manual braking system

What will you win?

First place: Passes to attend the F1 race for the entire team

Second place: A drifting experience with one of Jordan’s top drifters

Third place: Watches from Casio/G-Shock for the entire team

This year, the race will be held at Abdoun Corridor, Tawfiq Al Tabba’ Street on the 8th of September.

For more information please visit: www.redbull.com/soapboxjor