Can Stéphane Peterhansel add to his Dakar Rally winning record in 2020?
© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool
Stéphane Peterhansel is the Dakar Rally's most successful driver, but can the record-breaking 'Monsieur Dakar' take the top spot once more at the 2020 race in Saudi Arabia?
We've seen thousands of world-class competitors take part in the Dakar Rally over the years, from Carlos Sainz to Sébastien Loeb, but none live the Dakar quite like Stéphane Peterhansel. Dubbed 'Monsieur Dakar', Peterhansel has spent an incredible 30 years taking on the dunes, dominating on both two wheels and four to rack-up an astonishing 13 wins in the world's most famous rally-raid.
While Peterhansel's Dakar seat for 2019 was left in doubt following his success in 2017 and former team Peugeot's subsequent withdrawal, the Frenchman would eventually find a seat behind the wheel of a MINI, teaming up with the German X-Raid team that also helped him to victory in both 2012 and 2013. He'll be with them once again in 2020 when the Dakar kicks-off a new era for the race in Saudi Arabia.
Category
As with a host of other top competitors, including Sainz, Peterhansel will be driving an X-Raid MINI Cooper Works buggy in the Car category.
Co-driver
Peterhansel originally planned to enter the 2019 Dakar Rally alongside his wife Andrea Peterhansel, but inner ear issues meant she stepped aside for the event. Now she's back with a vengeance, and the husband and wife duo will be tackling the Dakar together. Who said romance was dead...
Race record
Over a career spanning three decades, Peterhansel has won a record 13 Dakar Rally titles, six on motorcycles and seven in a car, with his fast, methodical driving style contrasting sharply with the all-or-nothing approach of rivals such as Sainz.
Biggest rival
As his sparkling CV suggests, when on form and the mechanical gods are onside, Peterhansel is almost unstoppable. Watch out for all the top men to challenge him, including Sainz, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Giniel De Villiers, but don't be surprised if Peterhansel comes out on top for a 14th time.
In his own words
"I can't live without it," Peterhansel explained to Dakar.com. "I wasn't sure to return at the start of the year, but as time went by I began to miss the adrenaline rush and competition. I decided to return to racing with a team I know well."
Chances of success
With 13 previous victories to his name and competing with a team he knows well, Peterhansel has a very realistic shot at making it 14 Dakar titles. As always in the race however, nothing is certain and we look forward to seeing him take on the world's toughest terrain against the most talented competitors.