Study Hacks to Increase Productivity this Ramadan

It can be hard to stay focused on your assignments and coursework while studying from home. FOMO gets real when the squad’s online all day yeeting about a web series you haven’t even queued up yet, or your favourite guitarist is live-streaming material from his new EP.

And now fasting is being thrown into the mix… But it’s all good! We’re going to ace this together. Pushing your coursework to another day is only going to create a mountain of tasks for later while stressing you out and potentially even affecting your results. Delaying assignments leads to lower-quality work and poorer grades , researchers report, while good time management leads to higher GPAs .

Luckily, you can hack your way to better focus and improved productivity while staying connected to everything else. Here’s how to do distance learning like a boss (and some tips work great for those #WFH too!).

CREATE A STUDY AREA

No matter how small your room is, try to find the space for a dedicated work area. Customise it with some college-related material, but overall, keep it clean and clutter-free (with your Red Bull within reach).

Psychologically, this also makes it more inviting. If you’re with the fam at home and forced to work off the dining table, agree on a time when the space is yours alone. You’ll be surprised how quickly people concur (because they get their own space, too!). Follow #study for some inspo, or browse YouTube for desk decor ideas.

DRESS FOR CLASS (OR WORK!)

That pyjamas-everywhere look is so 2019, so you certainly don’t want to be wearing them when catching up with the rest of the group assignment team.

So, get out of bed, brush your teeth, dress up like you’re going to college, grab some breakfast (and if it’s Ramadan, then don’t forget suhour the night before).

Research shows you perform better when you’re dressed for it. Yep, subtle psychology again. So embrace this summer’s Bermudas and drawstrings trends instead.

FIND A ROUTINE THAT WORKS FOR YOU

If you’re not a morning person, you’ve probably welcomed the opportunity to design your own timetable. Although you can now lie in a little longer, try and set a routine for the next few weeks. Think about when you do your best work and build your day accordingly.

Predictability reduces stress and improves performance, so create a plan and stick to it. Ramadan will make this a bit harder than normal, but don’t be tempted to pull an all-nighter: your circadian rhythm can’t handle it and will likely reduce your performance over the next few days.

CONSCIOUSLY UNCOUPLE YOURSELF FROM YOUR PHONE

Our ability to access anything from our smartphones also means that they’re the source of our biggest distractions. Even when they’re on silent, we often reach for them to check our notifications, or simply out of habit. But that quick check-in can quickly become a time suck, and suddenly the afternoon has disappeared like Cinderella at midnight.

So, put your phone out of sight (or use that button on the side to turn it off). When you don’t see it, you’re less likely to think about it.

TIMEBOX WITH THE POMODORO METHOD

No, that doesn’t mean eating more tomatoes – that’s what “pomodoro” means in Italian (happy to help your pizza order). This proven technique can make you more efficient.

Break a project or assignment down into manageable chunks. Next, set a timer – on your laptop or an old-school alarm clock if you have one – for 25 minutes and finish one of these tasks in that time. Reward yourself with a short break of about five minutes. After four such sessions, schedule a longer break. Rewards are an excellent way to boost productivity.

And if you don’t want to manage the timer yourself, then let YouTube do it for you!

REMEMBER TO DIAL DOWN

The focus on incessant productivity means that we often forget to programme downtime into our day. But Zoom chats or hanging with your family isn’t enough – think about actively unwinding instead.

A quick yoga or bodyweight workout can help release endorphins while channelling your thoughts, and a spot of mindfulness meditation can lead to heightened awareness and the ability to sustain attention. With work, studying, home and your social life all being conducted out of the same space, it’s important to take time out for yourself.

#MeTime equals #SelfCare.