Summer Red Bull TV Guide

At long last, summer is here. Finally, we get to dust off our wakeboards, our jet skis, and the dive fins that have been sitting in the back of our equipment cabinet all winter. So go ahead and get your kit on, and keep these intriguing shows and films in your back pocket for that all-important after sun and sand downtime.

Away Days

The first ever Adidas skate documentary took years of planning, a year of filming, and it featured a hundred cities from all around our planet. Adidas had no intention of making this a small documentary, and in that groove, it showed skateboarders for what they have always been: raw, fiery explorers with a verve for creativity and taking chances in company of friends old and new. The film comes with a fabulous soundtrack as well, so you’ll get to hear David Bowie and Sonic Youth over the course of its runtime, plus plenty more. That and a plethora of amazing skaters doing their thing. Don’t skip this one, it’s too good for that.

Starting watching the full length feature right here .

Esports Unfold

It’s no surprise that we love a good esports matchup, but here’s a series that does a bit more by bringing us closer to the athletes behind the game day banners. They each tell their story to the viewer, and we get to learn what makes them tick. There is a story that’s worth getting to know with all of them, and it unfolds with the help of beautiful camera shots and walks around their local gaming haunts. It’s the equivalent of taking a trip around the world to the places and gaming parlors that helped them rise in the esports arena. This is a show you’ll want to watch more than once. We did.

Start watching it right over here .

7 Years of Wings for Life World Run

This is a film about those that we run for, so that they too may run again with the Wings for Life Foundation’s research for spinal cord injury. Encompassing 7 years of Wings for Life World Run was no small task, and so here is a dedication to all the athletes (among whom you may have been included if you’ve ever participated in one) and people who took the time to go out and make those miles count.

It’s good to look back at the Wings for Life World Run event and how it has boomed over the years, and perhaps sign up for the upcoming one as well when that comes around again.

It’s a one-of-a-kind film about a one-of-a-kind event that has no equal.

Get a good case of the feels here .

Wakecation: Panama

After watching this series you’ll also want to go on a wakecation. We think you should, and keep in mind that you can take this wakeboarding TV series wherever you are with the Red Bull TV app .

Let’s get to the core of this series that takes place in tropical Panama.

Fun-loving dudes and pro wakeboarders Park Bonifay , Steel Laferty, and Brian Grubb punch their ticket and make their own waves around magnificent Panama. This is perfect viewing between your own wakeboarding sessions. Also, let’s get real for a second, but watching legendary wakeboarder Park Bonifay might inspire us to get better as well. Certainly nothing wrong with that.

Watch the entire TV series here .

Ahead

Cutting edge motorsports technology, which ends up adding that awesome boost to the race car, is what this series is all about. Most of us drive cars, and it is fascinating to learn what the engineers and tech gurus come up with when thinking about the future of racing.

Motorheads will have a speedy good time as David Coulthard breaks down turbochargers, aerodynamics, and way more in this episodic series.

Feed your hungry racing brain here .