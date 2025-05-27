The streets came alive as over 320 football players from across Jordan joined the first edition of Red Bull Goal Engleezi, the electrifying street football tournament where flair, tactics, and passion take center stage.

Team Falcons Wins Red Bull Goal Engleezi in Jordan © Murad Abaza

After 5 qualifying rounds across the country, the stage was set for an unforgettable showdown, as the top 10 teams advanced to the national final. One goal united them: to be crowned Jordan’s Red Bull Goal Engleezi champions.

From Local Legends to the World Stage

Emerging from the 5th qualifier, Team Falcons brought undeniable fire and skill to the field. Their efforts paid off big time as they not only secured the national title but also earned the chance to travel to Austria for an exclusive football experience with FC Salzburg.

An Unforgettable First

The national final was held on May 23 at Iris Sports International Academy in Amman, in partnership with Zain, Jordan Ahli Bank, Ro’ya TV, Bliss 104.3, and Radio Hala. The atmosphere was electric, combining fierce competition with standout entertainment.

The audience was treated to a side act by freestyle footballer by Mohammad Gharableh, who delivered an upbeat, jaw-dropping performance that set the tone for the night.

The Final Showdown

All eyes were on the last match between Team Falcons and Team Battah, where it all came down to one final game. After a fierce and tactical face-off, the match ended with a score of 4:3, securing Team Falcons’ as the Red Bull Goal Engleezi champions in Jordan.

About Red Bull Goal Engleezi

Red Bull Goal Engleezi is a high-energy, small-team football competition inspired by the classic “one keeper” format played in neighborhood streets. With five qualifiers leading to a national final, the tournament brings a fresh take on the game: fast, tactical, and full of street-style swagger.

Learn more at: www.redbull.com/goalengleezi