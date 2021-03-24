Team Kout Emerges Victorious
© Balazs Palfi
After the exciting official PUBG Mobile Red Bull MEO East World Finals, none other than Kuwait’s Kout Team emerged victorious in an exhilarating tournament competing against 10 other countries.
Published on
Red Bull MEO is an e-sport competition, giving participants the opportunity in a PUBG Mobile tournament. A local qualifier was conducted in Kuwait in 2020 in which Kout Team emerged as the winners. On March 22, 2021 Kout Team participated in the virtual PUBG Mobile East World Finals competing against the winning teams from 10 other countries. Ultimately Kout Team took home the win and were crowned winners of the global tournament.
Over 22,000 competitors from around the world signed up to do battle in the third iteration of Red Bull M.E.O, and after a compelling 11 months the competition was finally drawn to an action-packed conclusion.
Team Kout fired their way to victory after 6 grueling rounds against 15 teams. These teams were Rise on Glory (Chile), What a Squad and SD Gaming (Hong Kong), Morph Team, RUBIC FXN and Boom Esports (Indonesia), Blue Bees (Japan), OPMF Esports (Maldives), SWAT69 (Oman), rxnPakistan and OnLy TiTans (Pakistan), STP X (Singapore), KHK Esports (South Africa), and WG B2R and MAX LND-Legends (Sri Lanka).
Team Kout was able to secure their win by securing a total of 32 kills and 2 1st place wins in Rounds 1, 2 and 3, creating for themselves a comfortable lead. Morph began closing the gap in Rounds 4 and 5, ending it with a total of 94 points vs. 100 with Team Kout. Things came down to the wire in the 6th and final round where ultimately Team Kout took home the win with 109 points leading the way by 11 points vs. second place winners, Morph.
Catch up on the action packed final here. Commentating on the final were esports experts ImPERium_1 and Maxman30.
For more information visit the Red Bull MEO site here