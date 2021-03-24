Team Kout Emerges Victorious

Red Bull MEO is an e-sport competition, giving participants the opportunity in a PUBG Mobile tournament. A local qualifier was conducted in Kuwait in 2020 in which Kout Team emerged as the winners. On March 22, 2021 Kout Team participated in the virtual PUBG Mobile East World Finals competing against the winning teams from 10 other countries. Ultimately Kout Team took home the win and were crowned winners of the global tournament.

Over 22,000 competitors from around the world signed up to do battle in the third iteration of Red Bull M.E.O, and after a compelling 11 months the competition was finally drawn to an action-packed conclusion.

Team Kout fired their way to victory after 6 grueling rounds against 15 teams. These teams were Rise on Glory (Chile), What a Squad and SD Gaming (Hong Kong), Morph Team, RUBIC FXN and Boom Esports (Indonesia), Blue Bees (Japan), OPMF Esports (Maldives), SWAT69 (Oman), rxnPakistan and OnLy TiTans (Pakistan), STP X (Singapore), KHK Esports (South Africa), and WG B2R and MAX LND-Legends (Sri Lanka).

