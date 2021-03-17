Team OPMFxVENOM Parachutes Down to the Red Bull M.E.O. World Finals!

“Turkey, we’re coming!” OPMFxVENOM, the champions of Red Bull M.E.O. PUBG Mobile - Maldives qualifiers are one step closer to win the battle for the mobile eSports crown.

The Red Bull Mobile eSports Open (M.E.O.) Season 3 kicked off in December last year with the first National Qualifiers and is approaching an epic conclusion. The biggest season of this competitive game so far; Season 3 saw more than 28 countries competing in three different mobile disciplines - Teamfight Tactics (TFT), Hearthstone and PUBG Mobile.

Now, it’s time for the winners to represent their country at the World Finals in Turkey this month. Players and fans will be transported virtually to Istanbul, Turkey, to witness the gamers battle to be crowned champion of the biggest and best mobile titles around. The finals have been split into two regions - East and West, for PUBG Mobile and will be crowned alongside the winners of Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics after an explosive conclusion on March 29 2021.

Player Interviews © E2S Gaming

Going on the final stage to represent the Maldives is team OPMFxVENOM, winners of Maldives qualifiers in PUBG Mobile. “Winning wasn’t a surprise for us. We were sure to grab the title; we knew we had it in us to win,” says the team. With 252 teams participating and over 1,260 players, winning the qualifiers was a proud moment for these young gamers.

Aksam, Maurey and Alif were joined by Ifran and Aditya to form Team OPMFxVENOM, solely to take part in the tournament. Young, but highly passionate and experienced, the team has been playing in PUBG tournaments for a while now.

Aksam (AKSIAM) is the founder of the OPMF eSports crew that was created in 2019 and a full-time gamer. Maumoor (Maurey) and Alif Rahram (Dictator) come from the crew and the three have been playing competitively for over one and a half years. From the VENOM crew, Aditya (Nightwing) and Ifran (Steelshot) have been playing in competitions for a long time and bring in the experience of playing on an international stage.

Opening Match - Qualifiers Day 1 © E2S Gaming

As soon as the news of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 coming to the Maldives reached these five gamers, they quickly united as a team, determined to use their individual skills and experiences to win the qualifiers. “Our goal was the ticket for the World Finals in Turkey; nothing less,” said Maurey.

The team grabs the golden ticket with 3 Match Wins + 56 Kills + 139 Points. Despite winning with a huge lead, the team explains how they didn’t have any special tricks/tactics up their sleeves. However, experience from international tournaments like PMPL S2 was extremely handy for the team during the national finals. “Our playstyle is passive-aggressive. We prioritized the zone and whenever we felt like we couldn't enter the zone, we went for the kills.”

As the big day is right around the corner, team OPMFxVENOM is working to incorporate new strategies in their playstyle. “We play around 7 matches every day for practice. Ready to give our best during the World Finals.”

Confidence is what’s most impressive about this team; “Since the finals have been divided into East and West, we know all the teams we have to play with. All their strengths and weaknesses. So yes, we are confident that we’ll be able to put up a tough battle for our competitors.”

Check out the full M.E.O World Finals schedule below:

March 17: Virtual Istanbul Website Opening

March 20: Hearthstone World Finals

March 22: PUBG Mobile East World Finals

March 27: Teamfight Tactics World Finals

March 29: PUBG Mobile West World Finals