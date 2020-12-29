Tekken Master Closes Off the Year in Style

Talk about ending the year with a bang! WePlay Esports kicked off a brand new project this year, the WePlay Dragon Temple, and invited the best Mortal Kombat 11 players from around the world to compete for a $60,000 prize at the temple in Ukraine over the span of four action-packed days. It was no surprise that Bahrain’s own MK11 superstar, Sayed “Tekken Master” Hashem would be one of the players invited to the maiden tournament, but he did more than just compete; he took the entire temple by storm.

Racking up win after win after win as the undefeated tournament favorite, Tekken Master eventually made it to the explosive Grand Finals to beat Foxy Grampa (again!) to take the title to be crowned the champion of the first WePlay Dragon Temple.

We had an exclusive conversation with our favorite MK11 champion to see what kind of prep went into the tournament, what was running through his mind as he stormed through undefeated, and what’s next for the Dragon Temple champion?

The Nasr Esport Champ Held our Flag High © Red Bull

Congratulations on an incredible tournament! How did the journey with Dragon Temple even start?

One of the tournament organizers approached me, and honestly when I first saw it, I wasn’t even sure if it was real - because it was out of nowhere! After an almost year-long shutdown for offline tournaments, it definitely came as a surprise.

We know from past experiences in tournaments, you prepared by trying to practice with every character possible. How was this preparation different?

It wasn’t really all that different from how I normally train, but the patch that had just come out for MK11 had changed the game entirely. Before, I used to play certain variations that I could pick from for each character, but the update allowed for custom variations. Now, you can pick the special moves for each character exactly how you want it, so now the game is VERY different and so I didn’t know how that was going to translate in the tournament.

Laser focused on that Winning Streak © Red Bull

Who was the competitor you were most excited to go up against?

I was excited to play against Foxy Grampa again. I hadn’t faced him in a long time, but he has been my rival since 2015 so it’s always great to fight him again! I was also looking forward to going up against Hayatei because a lot of people wanted me to go up against him and get my revenge after the Viennality tournament even though I already got it two events ago, but it’s always fun!

Once you started to get your winning streak, were you worried about having it broken?

Yes! I’m always worried about losing, because I’m just so passionate about the game and I don’t want to let my supporters down. So I always want to win, and it’s not easy to do it, especially to mentally carry that pressure - I was exhausted! But thank God, I did it!

Closing the Year with a Bang © Red Bull

You rotated between a few characters during the tournament, who was your favorite to play with?

(Laughs) Yes, I did use seven characters throughout the entire tournament until the end. I had to, you know? I had the flexibility to play any character, so I always try to pick the right choices in tournament, because it’s actually been the toughest thing for me to deal with: picking the right character! I particularly enjoyed Jacqui and Kotal Kahn

So, what does this win mean to you?

This win means a LOT to me. I dedicate this win to Bahrain and all its people, especially those who supported me completely. I want to thank His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa for their continuous support.

Amazing, so what’s next for Tekken Master?