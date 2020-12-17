Tekken Master amazed the world with his superb elimination of his competitors on the final day of the tournament, beating Hayatei (3-0), Konqueror (3-1) and then beating Foxy Grampa (3-1) in the winners’ final. He went on to seal his victory with the crushing defeat of Foxy Grampa again in the grand finals, 3 games to nil.

Tekken Master’s latest victory is a perfect example of how hard work, sacrifice and determination pays off and is the only way to achieving your dreams. This is a sweet end to a very challenging year and we’re now gearing up for a huge 2021. We have some very exciting news which we will soon share with our fans and followers

