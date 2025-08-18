From Desk to Gym: a 10-Minute Workout for Busy Students

School is back in session, you’ve got lectures to attend, assignments to submit, and about a million notifications blowing up your phone. With days packed tighter than your backpack, hitting the gym can feel a little bit difficult. But here’s the good news: you don’t need an hour — or even half an hour — to get your body moving and your energy levels up. Ten minutes is enough to fire up your muscles, clear your head, and get you ready to crush that next class. And here’s how you can squeeze in your quick full-body energizer without any fancy gym equipment!