Ten Questions with Shaaka – Futsal Player

1. How did you get started playing Futsal?

I started playing Football around the age of 10; me and my friends always used to play at the park in front of my house. I got into Futsal later, around the age of 12, after the Muhyiddin School Inter House Futsal Tournament.

When he was 16 years old © Shaaka

2. Who are your favorite players or influencers?

With one of his influencers; Oto (Muaz) © Shaaka

3. Do you have any pregame ritual(s) that you do before every match?

I usually don’t have any heavy meals before a game, but rather prefer something light, and then I’d have a Red Bull before warming up for the match.

Club Maldives Cup 2019 © Mohamed Ahsan

4. What do you normally do when you’re not training or playing tournaments?

Fishing is something I’ve always enjoyed during my spare time. So, normally during off days or during tournament breaks, I go fishing with my friends.

5. What is something about you that only few people know?

Before I got into Futsal, I was a Cricket player during the same year. I’ve won lots of trophies for Inter House and Inter School Tournaments too, and even got a chance to be on the national team at the time.

Red Bull Winning 5 2019 © Mohamed Ahsan

6. Of all your accomplishments as a professional futsal player, is there a match or tournament that stands out in your mind? Why?

Goadhiyya Futsal Cup 2013. The finale was a very challenging match. The opposing team had the best Futsal players at the time. Before the match even began, people were telling us about how there’s no chance we could win it, but I proved them all wrong and won the MVP of the tournament as well. So, that’s one of my proudest accomplishments.

Goadhiyya Futsal Cup 2013 © Shaaka

7. What do you think you would be doing if you never played Futsal?

I’m not really sure. I’m purely concentrating on Futsal now, so I haven’t really thought about anything other than Futsal that I would’ve done. If this didn’t work out, I’d probably be helping my dad with the family business.

8. What does the career path for a futsal player look like?

After winning the Goadhiyya Futsal Cup in 2013, that’s when people started to like my playing and that’s how I got offers from different islands for different tournaments. That’s how my career kicked off and few tournaments down the line, I came to understand that there is no need to find a job to earn money because through Futsal, you can earn as well, and at the same time build yourself, just as you would in a regular job. If you’re interested in Futsal and want to build a career from this field, it’s really important to work hard and have a good discipline. With hard work and full determination, you will be able to earn the best out of it. Learn from every failure and that’s how you will win during the next opportunity.

9. What do you think is the next step for you as a Futsal athlete?

My next target is to play in a foreign Futsal League.

Adi Park Futsal Cup 2020 © SoekOmar Photos

10. What advice do you have for young athletes in Maldives?

Always try your best. Never miss a chance if you get to play with a top-level player. You might not defeat them, but you will learn a lot. And always – never give up.