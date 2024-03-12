In a stunning debut on the golden sands of Salmiya’s Marina Beach, Kuwait played host to the adrenaline-fueled spectacle that is Red Bull Quicksand. This one-of-a-kind event, which has captivated both audiences and competitors in various countries including Egypt, South Africa, Kazakhstan, and the UK and US, made its mark for the first time in Kuwait, challenging participants to conquer towering sandcastles and push their limits like never before.

Man vs. Sand

Combining speed, endurance, and acceleration, the competition is simple yet not for the faint of heart: participants must not only embark on a grueling 1-kilometer knockout beach race against each other, but also navigate through giant man-made sand climbs. Studies suggest that running on sand demands 1.6 times more energy than running on a solid road surface, making every step a testament to the resilience and determination of the participants.

A Test of Endurance and Determination at Red Bull Quicksand Kuwait © Red Bull

And the Winners Are…

As the dust settled, it was time to celebrate the champions of Red Bull Quicksand Kuwait. In the female category, Silvia Usain, Assia Smida, and Noura Adel emerged victorious, and in the male category, Ibrahim Alzofairi, Youmni Elhimer, and Khaled Al Harbi took home the win.

A Familiar Face in the Crowd

Among the prominent athletes who attended the competition was South African Red Bull Athlete Thomas van Tonder, a powerhouse in the world of Obstacle Course Racing (OCR). Van Tonder's journey from amateur to professional athlete is nothing short of inspirational, showcasing the grit and dedication required to excel in such demanding competitions. His presence added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to an already electrifying atmosphere.

The event was held in partnership with Red Bull MOBILE by Zain, X Cite Al Ghanim, Acqua Eva, Talabat, Adidas, and Garmin.

