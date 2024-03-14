Red Bull Four 2 Score is landing in Qatar, igniting the passion of football fans and challenging them to showcase their finest moves on the small field. Prepare to witness the intensity as talented teams compete for a coveted spot on the list of international contenders heading to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Unleashing the Thrill

In partnership with Expo 2023 Doha, Duhail Sports Club, I love Qatar, Al Meera, the tournament kicks off with qualifiers on March 22 and 23 at the Qatar Expo, followed by further rounds on the 29th and 30th at the Maidan Sports Center. The heat intensifies as teams vie for victory at the national final hosted at Al Duhail FC on the 6th of April.

The 4v4 Showdown Red Bull Four 2 Score Is landing in Qatar © Red Bull

A Unique Twist

Players aged 16 to 35 years old take the field in 10-minute rounds with no breaks and no goalies, featuring 4 players on each team along with one substitute. But here's the twist: goals scored in the first and last 60 seconds of a game count as double, adding an nailbiting edge to every match.

Three Stages of Battle

The tournament unfolds in three stages: Group stage, Knockout stage, and Final. In the group stage, winning teams earn three points while losers get none. Tied scores after 10 minutes grant each team one point. The knockout stage sees tied scores broken by a golden goal, determining who progresses to the next round.

Globally Fierce Competition

With over 25 countries participating worldwide, the fight for a ticket to the world finals at RB Leipzig in Germany is fierce. Qatari teams are not only eager to challenge international opponents but also to proudly represent their nation on the global stage.

For those ready to leave it all on the field, sign up now for Red Bull Four 2 Score Qatar qualifiers: ( Red Bull Four 2 Score | Red Bull )