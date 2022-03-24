The Aerospectacular Anatomy of a Paper Plane

Paper plane season is here, and you just gotta get into the reasons why it does what it does to put an end to those dreaded nose dives. No one likes those, so let’s get into it!

The reality of a paper plane is, although it has no engine and is only made out of folding over a single sheet of paper, it follows the exact same scientific principles of a commercial airplane. There’s virtually no difference in the reason why they are both able to soar through the air. Well, except for the fact that the lack of an engine means you can’t go very far with it. The engine on a plane keeps propelling it forward, and with paper, it’s only going to go as far as aerodynamic design, and arm strength will allow in relation to the drag it faces in flight.

But no matter, because you want your paper plane to go far enough to win! The elements below will break down why design might fail and fall flat on its nose after a few meters, or glide perfectly for ages will help you create the right paper plane for the task. It’ll also give your experiments a confidence of success, pre-flight.

Gravity. This is the easiest to get since everything on earth must adhere to it at all times. We all know that gravity is the pulling force that keeps us fastened to the ground. Moving the center of gravity on your plane further back than all the way at the front will aid it in keeping it afloat, preventing a straight up nosedive.

Thrust. This is the force that you exert as you throw your paper plane forward and away from you. The amount of thrust that you can generate, and the angle at which you release it, will determine distance, since it means there will be less pressure as it needles forward.

Drag. This is a form of resistance present in the air as your plane slices and pushes through its flight pattern. Air drag presses along the surface of your paper plane, and when taken correctly into account, can be used to minimize its effect. Doing so will allow your paper plane to sail smoothly through the air and on course. Think of this as an opposition to your plane’s thrust, and do your best to get friendly with it by considering how the drag will affect flight.

Lift. The aerodynamic principle of lift is the perpendicular force that will contrast with drag. As air flows over and under your wings, it will either bring your plane up or force it downwards towards the earth. As you throw and release your paper plane, keep in mind the angle of attack. Perpendicular, or at an upward angle, it all makes a difference to lift as well.

You also want to keep an eye on yawing. That’s when you notice that your paper place swings side to side in flight and doesn’t go perfectly straight ahead. To adjust this, bend a small triangle of the tail wing up, to use the air to your advantage. Test until you get it where you’re comfortable with its flight path. Of course, paper planes designed for tricks will probably want more yawing. Rolling is when the paper plane spins around over and over, and for this you will also want to think about making adjustments. Remember, all the above can hinder or improve your designs.

What you have to do is experiment with all the components that make up your paper plane. These are the nose, the center of gravity, the wings, tail, and rudder.

Now that you’re all caught up on the science stuff, you’ll want to go out and try it for yourself! Do yourself a favor, grab some A4 paper out of your printer tray, make your own paper plane and enter in this year’s Red Bull Paper Wings competition.

Now get to folding, adjusting, and flying!