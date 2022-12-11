The Best Games That Came Out In 2022

The last month of the year is here, and we thought we’d look back and sift through all the games that came out in 2022 to pick the ones that were highly rated and reviewed, and that’s difficult because despite some delayed releases, and unpredicted game launches, 2022 gave us a lot of amazing releases!

Now, we’re counting down our favorite and most discussed video games on social media, giving you the five we think are the crème de la crème of the 2022 video games.

#5 – Stray

Stray © igdb.com

Kicking off our countdown is Stray—better known as “The Cat Game”. The game received positive reviews for the playing experience of being a stray cat navigating a post-apocalyptic city after being separated from its family. The many feline behaviors like meowing, attacking rodents, scratching doors, jumping off and on ledges (where some cats shouldn’t be) are all part of the experience! In Stray, gamers get to experience a different type of gaming that doesn’t focus on extensive quick movements but on solving puzzles and uncovering the mystery of the cybercity in order to return home. This is a game that we recommend playing, in case you still haven’t!

#4 – Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West © igdb.com

Horizon Forbidden West is fourth on this list. The open-world style game was one of the most anticipated games of 2022. This specific game witnessed some release date delays but it was officially out in February 2022. Despite the delays, the PlayStation-exclusive title made huge waves among gamers around the world, with the graphics, storyline, and music. Many gaming outlets have ranked Horizon Forbidden West as one of the top games of 2022 and we stand by that, as it easily became one of the most memorable games released this year.

#3 – Elden Ring

Elden Ring © igdb.com

Another major title that took the world by storm is Elden Ring. Released on the 25th of February, the game’s main storyline was written by Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin. This open-world style game is full of epic lengthy adventures that will feed your obsession with compelling video game stories! Elden Ring as a title is one of FromSoftware Inc.’s biggest releases, and with the latest installment the game only grew bigger scale, popularity, and social media buzz.

#2 – Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 © igdb.com

Overwatch is no joking matter! Released back in October, Overwatch developers had been working on its sequel for at least 4 years and the release wasn’t all fireworks and celebrations. People split into 2 categories: those who loved it and those who absolutely didn’t. The game was met with a huge wave of videos and memes all over the internet for its glitchy login during the first week of its release, due to the millions of people trying to play. Developers at Blizzard continued to work on the game to smoothen it out and fix the login issues and certain bugs with frequent updates. A couple of months down the line, gamers are now enjoying some of their top favorite characters like Genji, Hanzo, Sombra, and even new ones like Kiriko, Junker Queen, Sojurn, and the much-anticipated upcoming tank, Ramattra.

#1 – God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök © igdb.com

The PS-exclusive franchise God of War comes in at number 1 with its recent release back in November titled “God of War Ragnarök”, which had been in development for quite some time. And the world was not ready for it! With more than 5 million copies sold in its debut week, God of War Ragnarök became an instant hit, in terms of sale and social media buzz.

What was cool about this game is its focus on the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, their immense adventure, and the awesome, gruesome battles.

Do you agree with our list? Which game do you think had more buzz with gamers? Share this story and let us know!