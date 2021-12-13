The Bestselling Video Games Of 2021

Every year we are bombarded by A LOT of video game releases: some are iconic, some are good, and some we’re not even going to think about.

But today’s list narrows things down and looks at the most financially successful video games, ones that have sold countless units since the beginning of 2021 and until now.

As a disclaimer, this list only ranks these video games based on the number of units sold.

With that point out of the way, let’s dive into the list of the top 3 best-selling video games of 2021!

#3: Resident Evil: Village - 4.5 Million Copies Sold in First Two Months

We get a good sense that gamers are craving horror and great graphics. Since Resident Evil has amassed a huge number of units worldwide, we can only assume that it was exactly what gamers wanted, and honestly, why wouldn’t this game perform so well? It has it all: an amazing backstory, a thrilling adventure, and most of all SUSPENSE that leaves you wanting to play more.

Resident Evil: Village © IGDB.com

#2: MLB: The Show 21 - Over 2 Million Copies Sold by July

This game was a best-seller in April 2021 and has recorded over 4 million players, as was evident once they announced the 2-way play (2-player game) that only grew the game’s popularity and demand!

The recorded 2 million copies were sold for PS4 consoles, according to NPD, where an extra 2 million were shifted towards the other consoles making MLB: The Show 21 the best-selling baseball game and Sony’s most lucrative title.

#2: MLB: The Show 21 © IGDB.com

#1: Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - 5.7 Million Copies Sold in the First Month

Imagine selling more than 5 million copies in 1 month! COD: Black Ops - Cold War did just that, despite being released back in November 2020. It was the game that kept on giving, even in 2021, which shows the fans’ dedication towards the franchise. The game’s popularity doesn’t stop there: according to the NPD Group, in August of 2021, Black Ops- Cold War remained the third highest-grossing game, falling behind the newly minted Madden 22 and Ghosts of Tsushima.

The Bestselling Video Games Of 2021 © IGDB.com

Were you surprised by the best-selling games? What other games do you think deserved a spot in the top 3? Share this story and tag us in your comments!