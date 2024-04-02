The Best Video Games That Are Coming In 2024

Gaming
1- Palworld:
It’s hard not to mention Palworld, the game that went viral and managed to sell more than 8 million copies in its first week of release! The game has generated a lot of online criticism when it was described as a hybrid of games like Zelda, Final Fantasy, and specifically Pokémon. But behind all that is a survival game that follows a hero as he recruits monsters-turned-friends to fight the evil creature while also exploring the open world fantasy. Have you tried this game yet?
Supporting consoles: Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
2- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
At #2 we have the famous franchise Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, leading you through a mythical byzantine maze palace with crazy routes that unveil new skills and adventures. The graphics in this game seem to be on point and couldn’t have gone any better.
Supporting consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
3- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Banishers is a game that has made people’s hearts beat out of their chests thanks to its storyline and gameplay. The story follows Red and Antea who are ghost exorcists in New England. During the story, Antea dies and Red has to make the tough decision to either follow love by resurrecting Antea or respect his profession by banishing her ghost into the afterlife.
Supporting consoles: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC
Which of these games has become your favorite? And which game do you think should’ve made our top list?