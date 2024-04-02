The Best Video Games That Are Coming In 2024

It’s hard not to mention Palworld, the game that went viral and managed to sell more than 8 million copies in its first week of release! The game has generated a lot of online criticism when it was described as a hybrid of games like Zelda, Final Fantasy, and specifically Pokémon. But behind all that is a survival game that follows a hero as he recruits monsters-turned-friends to fight the evil creature while also exploring the open world fantasy. Have you tried this game yet?