The Biggest Fitness Myths

The world is abuzz every day with opinions, so-called facts, and advice on different techniques and methods to lose weight. We’re here to get down to the nitty-gritty of this, not with opinions, but studies and facts! And our athlete Amin Atallah is here to help unveil the truth on some fitness myths and misconceptions.

“Women need different exercises from men”

FACT: This depends on what you want to get out of it; each goal has different types of training. For example, Weight loss needs a specific set of workouts, while strength and muscle building needs a different workout entirely.

“Stretching after working out is a must!”

FACT: Yes, it‘s always better to finish off your training with a good, long stretching session.

“Fat can be reduced in one area”

FACT: While you can target a specific area in your body, at the end of the day the body will burn fat on all fronts.

“Not eating dinner is the right way for me to lose weight quickly”

FACT: That’s a definite myth. A well balanced diet with the right caloric intake is the best way to lose weight.

“The metabolic rate slows down with age”

FACT: Unfortunately, this is true. But not to worry! You can always increase your metabolic rate with regular exercise.

“You can burn more fat with low intensity exercises as opposed to high intensity exercises”

FACT: In both cases, you burn fat. Doing both low and high intensity workouts can make a huge difference when it comes to your body structure.

So tell us, which of these myths did you mistake for a fact?