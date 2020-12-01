The Dakar Rally Welcomes Mohammed Jaffar

Guess who is speeding his way to the Dakar Rally in 2021? Come on, you read the headline, and you’re already here. It’s a matter of fact that we are so hyped to see motocross fan-fave Mohammed Jaffar take the reins in a couple of months.

This is the big one, people!

The open road race of the Dakar Rally is like participating in history itself. Being there, and knowing that the best have been here before, and never once has it been made easy or simple, ever. It gets the adrenaline pumping.

Few races compare to the Dakar Rally. It began in the late 1970s, and where it was held in Africa (and Southern Europe) for nearly 30 years, before moving to South America for another incredible decade of rally raid racing. We can attest that it has always been one of the greatest tests of driver and team. And of course, of the vehicles that they use to take them across the desert and various punishing terrains.

We’ve been enthralled with it from the very beginning.

The 2021 Dakar Rally, now taking place in its new location, Saudi Arabia, begins on the 3rd of January in the port city of Jeddah. They’ll cover over 9,000 km, and take a small stop break in the form of a rest day (much needed we’re sure), in Ha’il.

After the rest day in the north-western part of the country, they will continue on to their final destination; back to Jeddah, for welcome sights of the sweet checkered flag. The 2021 edition of the Dakar Rally wraps on the 15th of January.

A couple of new rules have been added this year for motorbikes, which is of particular interest to Mohammed Jaffar. Interesting rule changes worth checking out include: time penalties for piston changes; and bans on any work at refueling stations.

The ban on work is meant to encourage careful driving, and not just pushing the bikes to their limits, where they’d require a parts change due to engine exhaustion.

Let’s discuss the road book. The road book will now be handed out just ten minutes before the start of the race. So learn to read and interpret on the fly, drivers! The added digital edition of the road book also comes out this year and is meant to be better for scanning certain areas than the standard paper-only version.

Jaffar joins in the footsteps of several previous Red Bull teammates who’ve competed in the Dakar Rally, like fellow GCC driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (3-time Dakar winner), and Toby Price , a 2-time Dakar champ. This year Jaffar brings the Red Bull banner high.

Three-time Dakar winner, Nasser Al-Attiyah © Kin Marcin

We know Jaffar is excited to compete this year and looking forward to all the adventures awaiting him around every turn.

He’s said that he’s also feeling a little cautious, what with it being his first Dakar Rally, but he’s also confident in the terrain. He said that the Saudi landscapes he’ll be facing are familiar to him, and he’s able to gauge what to expect, at least on a general level. Jaffar has already competed in several motocross races in the GCC, but that doesn’t mean he’s taking this one lightly.

He’s working hard with his team. They are all currently on a full-time schedule of preparations and training leading up to race day.

Mohammed Jaffar Fitness Training © Dan Vojtech

There’s little doubt that the sheer scope and splendor of the race, now in its 43rd edition, heightens the senses of the racers. No matter how experienced you are, this is always going to be a special race that tests its challengers in every way. It isn’t enough to be ready, you also have to deal with the inevitable surprises.