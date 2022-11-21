The First Red Bull Tahadi Al Jazeera Achieves Huge Success

Don’t hear it from us, hear it right from the riders. Ross Rutherford, winner of the overall final race described Red Bull Tahadi Al Jazeera as the “coolest event ever!” and we couldn’t agree more. The sound of engines revving as the ferry boat opened and witnessing as the riders charged onto the island left everyone in complete awe! It was truly a one-of-a-kind race start.
The unparalleled track design was the result of two great minds joining forces: Red Bull Motocross Athlete Mohammed Jaffar and Former Kuwaiti Motocross Champion Hamad Al Saif. Given their extensive experience in motocross, they were able to challenge our adventure and MX riders with a never-before attempted track, combining sand, dirt, and road surfaces.
Out of 64 total participants, only 34 had the chance to take part of the open level final race. All competitors pulled off incredible performances but, at the end of the day, the podium belonged to 3 riders from each category only!
In the Adventure category, Ali Al Salem, Yves Khadra, and Ali Al Baker won 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, respectively. As for MX2 riders, Dennis Stapelton, Abdellatif Al Khanna, and Mohammad Al Zaidan took home the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophies. Finally, in the Open Level Final race, Ross Rutherford, Dennis Stapelton, and Maaz Al Ansari secured 1st , 2nd , and 3rd places.
Red Bull Tahadi Al Jazeera gave life to the adventure and motocross racing scene in Kuwait and have set the bars high for future events of this kind. This would not have been possible without the support of KIMC and our partners: KTM, Aqua Eva, and Talabat Pro.
As always, Red Bull remains true to its promise of giving wings to people and ideas and this event is nothing short of that. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store next year!