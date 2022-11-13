The 5 Best Video Game Soundtracks Out There

Since the beginning of video games, music has always played an integral role, starting with the 8-bit midi sounds almost 3 decades back. As games improve year after year—with consoles and CDs having more storage space—their graphics, animations, and experience improve too. And so do the soundtracks and scores. Of course, there has been a fair share of good, bad, ugly, and iconic soundtracks over the years, and only a handful really stood the test of time and became an anthem for the entire game. From amazing synth waves and symphonic sounds to cool upbeat hip-hop tracks, video game soundtracks have evolved in a way no one saw coming.

So join us as we count down our picks for the top 5 greatest video game soundtracks!

5 – Overwatch (Theme Song)

Starting off the countdown at number 5 we have the award-winning soundtrack composed by Neal Acree for the biggest game debut of 2016, Overwatch! With its orchestral triumphant approach, the game’s theme song “The World Could Always Use More Heroes” resonated in the ears of the millions of players who jumped at the chance to play the game as soon as it premiered.

Overwatch © www.igdb.com

We give this song a spot on our list because of its great production, its instant recognition years after its release, and the emotional crescendo of the heroism that Overwatch aims to represent. What do you think of this track?

4 – The Sims (Theme Song)

We’re sure this track was stuck in your head for hours, long after you were done building, buying, customizing your Sim, locking them in a kitchen with no food, or blocking their way out of the pool with no ladder. Our 4th song selection is the cheerful theme song of The Sims, the game that revolutionized the “Life Simulation” gaming format. Of course, the game’s entire soundtrack is super cheerful and iconic, and we think its theme song has earned its spot on our list. Which Sims song was your favorite?

The Sims © www.igdb.com

3 – GTA San Andreas (Theme Song)

Not only is this a track that you could’ve automatically heard once you read the title, but one that has stood the test of time and is still relevant today, as it’s a viral sound on TikTok. GTA San Andreas’ iconic theme song has created a movement for content creators who have tried replicating NPC movements and main characters’ in-game interactions. It’s a known fact that Rockstar Games always convey a strong message in their GTA game using music as a powerful tool to evoke emotions with every game, depending on its main look and feel.

GTA San Andreas © www.igdb.com

2 – Pokémon Red/Blue (Theme Song)

Pokemon Red/Blue © www.igdb.com

Our second song choice goes to the ever-recognizable and super catchy Pokémon main tune! With the upbeat synthesizer and piercing stabs of melody ushering in a victorious vibe, we couldn’t help but choose the theme song that kicks off this successful game series and every new edition of the same game.

1 – Super Mario Bros.

The well-deserved number one spot goes to Super Mario Bros. and its famous tune. This song always lights a fire in gamers’ hearts as soon as they hear the first note! The song is incredibly catchy and gamers and non-gamers alike can’t help but hum it or play it on loop in their heads.

Super Mario © www.igdb.com

What do you think of our list? Do you agree with it? Share this story on your socials and let us know!