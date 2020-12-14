The Game Awards 2020: Recap, Results and Announcements of New Games

The Game Awards 2020 was without controversy:

Just like last year, this year's edition of the gala, which is the equivalent of the Oscars ceremony, went without unnecessary controversy. The awards were claimed by the best productions of recent months, so the decisions of the jury did not raise any concerns in the gaming World.

The most important awards- the "Game of the Year" and "Best Director" categories - were won by The Last of Us: Part 2. The latest production from Naughty Dog also won other awards - including best sound design, innovation in accessibility and for the best performance by Laura Bailey for the role of Abby. While, of course, the latter award is highly debatable (the actress competed for the award with Ashley Johnson – the voice of Ellie - and Nadji Jeter playing Miles Morales from Marvel's Spider-Man).

The other awards didn’t have any major surprises either. Microsoft Flight Simulator outclassed the competition in the simulation / strategy category (although it fought for the title with really strong competitors - including Crusader Kings 3 and Desperados 3), the best sports game was the fantastic remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 , and among the productions The VR jury identified the giant of the genre, Half-Life: Alyx as the most fitting. The best title in the family gaming category was Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Ghost of Tsushima lost by a hair in the fight for the title of Game of the Year but won the statuette in an audience vote - in addition, the new game Sucker Punch won the award in the "Best Art Direction" category. No esports title was able to dethrone League of Legends as the best esports game of the year. The biggest surprise, however, is Among Us - this year's hit in multiplayer games - which won both the "Best Mobile Game" and "Best Multiplayer Game" categories.

The results of the most important categories of The Game Awards 2020:

GAME OF THE YEAR: The Last of Us: Part 2

BEST ACTION GAME: Hades

BEST RPG: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

BEST SIMULATION / STRATEGY: Microsoft Flight Simulator

BEST SPORTS GAME: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

BEST Brawl: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

THE BEST FAMILY GAME: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

THE BEST MOBILE GAME: Among Us

THE BEST VR GAME: Half-Life: Alyx

THE BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME: Among Us

BEST DIRECTOR: The Last of Us: Part 2

BEST DEBUT: Phasmophobia

BEST ART DIRECTION: Ghost of Tsushima

ESPORT GAME OF THE YEAR: League of Legends

BEST SPORT TEAM: G2 Esports

The Game Awards 2020 previews:

During the event, several new titles were also announced that will make their way to our consoles no earlier than 2021. The most interesting trailers include:

The Callisto Protocol

We have good news for all lovers of Dead Space - the creators from Striking Distance Studios under the leadership of Glen Schofield have decided to create another horror game. It's supposed to be scary and bloody - and the action of the game will most likely take us to Callisto, one of the moons of Jupiter. Will the idea catch and the players delight? We don't know it yet, but we hope we'll be really scared when we get to play The Callisto Protocol!

Mass Effect

A dream of many fans of the game Mass Effect has come true. It's not about the long-announced remaster of the first three installments of the series about the adventures of Commander Shepard and his space crew taking part in dangerous missions to save the universe. An entirely new installment of the series has been announced. We don't know much at the moment, although Liara T'soni awakens the minds of fans of the series and provokes many conspiracy theories on internet fan groups. However, we will have to wait a little longer for the game itself ... but probably less than the wait for Cyberpunk 2077.

Evil West

A combination of Call of Juarez, Borderlands 3 and monstrous creatures from any horror movie? It sounds very bizarre, but also extremely attractive to players. And while at the moment only the trailer reveals that the game will be released in 2021, we would like to play Evil West today and we are looking forward to any gameplay footage!

It Takes Two