The Greatest Love Stories in Video Games

Love is one of the strongest human emotions, it even has its own day to celebrate it!

It’s also inspired great songs, poems, movies, and even games. How, you ask?

Well, let’s tell you about the most epic love stories in video games that require no chocolate, no flowers, and no cards. These stories live on in these games with no “game over” in sight.

Ken & Eliza – Street Fighter II

Ken & Eliza – Street Fighter II © IGDB.com

Street Fighter is one of the most famous fighting games the world has ever known. With its many iconic fighters, there has to be a love connection somewhere, and it’s set up in Street Fighter II between the one and only Ken Masters and Eliza.

Prince & Elika – Prince of Persia

Prince & Elika – Prince of Persia © IGDB.com

A great love story blooms between the Prince of Persia and Elika, his companion. In the game, they both rely a lot on each other until the prince saves and resurrects her. Some might consider this selfishness on his part, but we definitely see it as romantic.

Genji & Mercy - Overwatch

Genji & Mercy - Overwatch © IGDB.com

This may not be huge news for Overwatch fans, as these romance rumors have been going around ever since the game was published, with developers leaving in-game hints between the swift ninja and the healing angel. In addition, many sources point out this love connection in the Overwatch comic, like the “Holiday” edition which hints at their romance.

What other romances come to mind when we bring up video game love stories? And what’s the couple you root for the most? Share this story and let us know in the comments on our socials!