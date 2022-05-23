Basketball is one of Jordan’s favorite sports, and nothing reflected that more than Jordan’s 3x3 basketball championship with Red Bull Half Court! More than 750 players participated in Jordan’s first Red Bull Half Court tournament, and now, we finally have our winnings teams!

The Hot Scoop from the Red Bull Half Court in Jordan © Murad Abaza

So here’s a quick recap of what went down at the Red Bull Half Court Jordan National Finals.

The ambience was spectacular, with more than 1,500 spectators attending the unique venue at the Abdali Boulevard. All finalists came extra prepared, after slaying each qualifying round they participated in around Jordan.

The Hot Scoop from the Red Bull Half Court in Jordan © Murad Abaza

The beginning of the tournament:

The first round of matches started with the top 8 male teams and 4 female teams, all trying to eliminate their opponents, with every team bringing their A-game to the tournament.

Once the first round of matches were set, the teams played again and in every 10-minute match, every member of every team truly shined and showed us the best they’ve got.

The amount of layups and dunks served throughout the tournament left our jaws on the floor!

The Hot Scoop from the Red Bull Half Court in Jordan © Murad Abaza

Semi-Finals (males)

In the semi-finals, we saw 4 male teams go up against each other in a more heated gameplay, their eyes dead set on the prize! And during these rounds the male teams were:

Match 1: Suqoor Al Assil with 9 points vs The A Team with 13 points.

Match 2: Cookies with 10 points and Ultimate 9 points.

The Hot Scoop from the Red Bull Half Court in Jordan © Murad Abaza

Finals:

For the male teams, we witnessed both Cookies and the A-team play against each other in a heated battle! Cookies led by Mahmoud Darwish managed to score (13) points, gave us an amazing dunk that led them to victory!

The Hot Scoop from the Red Bull Half Court in Jordan © Murad Abaza

As for the female teams, Team 1 -FIRE- led by Red Bull Jordan’s athlete Rubi Habash and LFG led by Farah Shiyyab, the final round was intense where the game ended up with a tie of 7 points for both teams. Both FIRE and LFG had to go for a sudden death, 1 score = 2 points, and the leader of team LFG was the person making that final shot worth 2 points Farha Shiyyab leading her team to victory on Jordan’s national finals.

The Hot Scoop from the Red Bull Half Court in Jordan © Murad Abaza

A big congratulations to team Cookies and team LFG on your well-deserved victory!

The Hot Scoop from the Red Bull Half Court in Jordan © Murad Abaza

What’s next for our winners?

All winning teams will move on to the world finals in Egypt, held in September 2022. We have high hopes that our teams will bring their A-game and hopefully snatch the crown!

The Hot Scoop from the Red Bull Half Court in Jordan © Murad Abaza

To learn more about the winners and their journey, stay up to date on www.redbullhalfcourt.com or follow our Instagram account @RedBullJor.

See you at the finals!