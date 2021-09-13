The Pubg Mobile Tips You Need Now

Just in time for the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4, we’ve set you up with helpful tips for PUBG Mobile. We know you are all excited to get back into the wild tournament ride, and we bet you’re practicing too.

There are a few things that need no introduction, namely knowing where you are in relation to the safe zone at all times and making sure you grab weapons as fast as possible. With that we can get into a few more things to be aware of as you parachute from the sky and try to get the best of anyone who gets in your way.

Make 'em come to you. There is absolutely no need to go in headfirst into a firefight each and every time. Sure, it’s great to take the lead and force your opponent to duck for cover, but sometimes picking a quiet spot to camp means you have the element of surprise. And that’s going to keep the other side on their toes.

Hide, hide, hide. This probably sounds like the most boring tip in the world, but it works. There isn’t really a need to rack up kills in PUBG Mobile, you just gotta be the last one standing when the curtains go down. Finding good hiding spots will take you the distance, and it is a strategy that certainly does work. But if that isn’t your style, we totes get it.

Grenades are a wake up call. Ever been unsure if there is someone lurking in the spots right in front of you? Then you need to toss a grenade at it to find out! They come in super handy when you need to flush out campers. Once they are out in the open, you know exactly what you are supposed to do. Wink wink.

Wait for the reload. Sometimes being patient, even just a little, goes a long way to opening the path to victory. With that in mind, if you find yourself in a shootout, stay mindful of your opponent’s shots, play it safe until they reload, and then go in for the strike. They can’t get you if they are reloading!

Pistol out, shotgun in. When you are indoors in any kind of structure, grab a shotgun. These will be easier to handle in close quarters than other weapons. And once you can get your hands on a rifle, or any other weapon, ditch the pistol, pronto. No need for you to carry it around when another more useful gun is available.

Cars explode. Ducking for cover is just part of the game, especially if you are being targeted. Using cars as a blocking device is a great idea, and you can keep coming up and firing when you have the chance. There is one problem that you have to be aware of, and that’s that they blow up after taking too much damage. So definitely do not stay near them too long. Use them for cover and start thinking about where to go next. Avoid the kaboom at all costs.

Headphones. We’ve said it before, we will say it again: get yourself a pair of quality headphones. The pros don’t go without it, so that tells you something. Look, you’ve got your phone, which should always be charged up, and you’ve got a good pair of headphones. That’s all the gear you need. Trust us, it’ll change the game for you. No fooling.

PUBG Mobile is a deep and varied battle royale game that gives back as much as you put in. So don’t just play for fun, play for keeps! Sign up for Kuwait’s qualifier here and take your game straight to the competition!