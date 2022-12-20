The start of Your Fitness Journey with Amin Attallah

It’s almost time for the iconic annual line uttered confidently around the world on January 1: “New Year, New Me!” And for that to ring true this year, we’re giving you a simple workout that is guaranteed to push you towards a fitter and healthier lifestyle!
We’re letting fitness coach and HIIT star Amin Attallah guide you through a 4-day workout that doesn’t demand a hard schedule to get you started on your new year fitness journey.
Who’s Amin Attallah?
Ranked the top Jordanian fitness athlete 8 years in a row now, Amin Attallah has had a passion for sports ever since he was a child. Growing up, he was a member of the National Swimming Federation for six years before discovering HIIT. HIIT was not common back then and no HIIT boxes existed in Jordan. This led Amin to build an in-house gym and to learn the sport all by himself. With a group of friends, he started training day and night. Whether at home or on the streets, the location never mattered, as the goal was to train as hard as he could. One day, he met trainers that were starting a HIIT gym. He told them about his experience in the sport, which led to his taking his level 1 HIIT certificate. He started working as a HIIT coach during his university years and eventually became the head coach of 962 Athletics.
Now that you’ve (virtually) met Amin, it’s time to dive into his workout plan that requires no gym subscription!
Day 1: 20-40 mins of fast walking and easy jogging
This will allow your body to get some cardio that gets your blood moving and fires up your metabolism.
Day 2: Body weight excess
6-10 rounds for quality:
3-6 pushups
6-8 air squats
8-12 sit-ups
Muscular build and muscle exercises are also a crucial part of a healthy body. They work to shape and strengthen your muscles, as well as decrease fat.
Day 3: Core training
For core training you can follow day 2’s exercises
6-10 rounds for quality:
3-6 pushups
6-8 air squats
8-12 sit-ups
Day 4: Interval running training
8-10 rounds:
2-min running
1-min walking
Mixing running and walking to burn as many calories as possible.
And voila! That’s your simple 4-day workout plan by Amin Attallah to help you start your year on a healthier note, and we’re sure you’ve got it in the bag!
To see more of Amin Attallah’s exercises, make sure to follow him on Instagram: @aminattallah93.