The start of Your Fitness Journey with Amin Attallah

Ranked the top Jordanian fitness athlete 8 years in a row now,

has had a passion for sports ever since he was a child. Growing up, he was a member of the National Swimming Federation for six years before discovering HIIT. HIIT was not common back then and no HIIT boxes existed in Jordan. This led Amin to build an in-house gym and to learn the sport all by himself. With a group of friends, he started training day and night. Whether at home or on the streets, the location never mattered, as the goal was to train as hard as he could. One day, he met trainers that were starting a HIIT gym. He told them about his experience in the sport, which led to his taking his level 1 HIIT certificate. He started working as a HIIT coach during his university years and eventually became the head coach of 962 Athletics.