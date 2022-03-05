The Types of Paper Planes for Paper Wings

Today, we’re looking at the types of paper planes that will help you win our upcoming Red bull Paper Wings event. Check them out and let us know which one you liked best!

THE BASIC

THE BASIC © Fold’N Fly

One of the easiest paper planes to craft that is aimed to stay in the air for a long time. The basic paper plane requires only 4 folds and is a good starter paper plane for everyone.

The steps are easy:

Fold the A4 paper in half Bend the top 2 angles to the center Fold the A4 paper again Fold the edges to meet the body

THE DART

The Dart © Fold’N Fly

Another category you can compete for is the “longest distance” and this is where “The Dart” comes into play. This method is super simple and only requires 5 folds!

Here is how to make it:

Fold the paper in half Unfold then fold the corners in the middle Fold the top edges to the middle Fold the plane in half Fold the wings down to meet at the body of the paper plane

Last but not least, and to help you put on a great show for the next category, “Aerobatic”, you can fold your paper to create:

The Stable

The Stable © Fold’N Fly

This A4 paper plane is also easy to fold but requires more steps. It’s 7 easy steps and here’s how you can make it:

Fold A4 paper in half Open the paper again and fold the top edges Fold the top to make a square (looks like an envelope) Fold the top 2 corners about 2cm (2 triangles from each sides can be shown) Secure the tips of the triangle with downward peak Fold the plane in half and flatten it Fold the edges down to create wide wings

Now, with these 3 basic simple types of planes, you’re ready to FLY! Sign up for our upcoming event at www.redbullpaperwings.com

Good luck and have a safe flight!