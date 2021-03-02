The Video Game Releases of March 2021

March is bringing the heat with games that will keep you busy this month, and beyond. We’ve got platformers, action-adventures, fighting and story-driven games you’re going to want to grab ASAP.

Read till the end for a DLC character that just got announced!

All right let’s get into it.

Monster Hunter Rise

The biggest franchise release of the month is finally here! Capcom has completely built the game just for the Nintendo Switch, and it looks incredible.

Online and local co-op play returns, as well as the best improvements from Monster Hunter World and Iceborne. Old and new monsters should please fans and newcomers. We are so ready to watch Mizutsune and Goss Harag duke it out.

The stages are roughly the same size they were in World but are more spacious to allow the verticality of the wirebugs to really take center stage as you get the jump on the target monster. Apex monsters have also just been revealed, and there is more to them than just glowing eyes. Apex monsters are the pack bosses, and they will pull no punches, so better have your gear upgraded before you take them on.

Don’t forget to grab some useful buffs from the endemic life around the map, every bit counts. Play solo or as a group, the choice and challenge remain yours.

Happy hunting!

Play it on Nintendo Switch starting from March 26.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Splinter them boxes as the latest wacky and nutty platformer heads to new platforms for the first time. Spin, wump, and jump your way in a classic but brand-new misadventure starring gaming’s top marsupial. Multiple playable characters, and new moves are sure to make this an insane (N. Sane, anyone?) experience.

Kicking off as a sequel slash reboot of the original trilogy, it actually manages to keep what made those games fun and challenging platformers (yes!), while also enhancing it by adding new ideas. You can wall run, use masks to change your abilities, and of course the graphical upgrade for this generation is welcome as well.

Play it on PS5, Xbox SX/S, Nintendo Switch from March 12.

It Takes Two

Anticipated genre-bending platformer It Takes Two plans on giving gamers the unexpected memorable ride in month. Made for co-cop play, designed to keep you engaged and surprised. And, it also stars parents. Wait, wait, hear us out, this is a game you don’t want to miss.

Take the game online or with local co-op and make your way together. And once you’ve got the hang of the level, the next one completely changes the game. And that’s kind of the entire playthrough. If that’s not thinking on your toes, we don’t know what is.

Play it on PS5, Xbox SX/S, PS4, XB1, Microsoft Windows on March 26.

Stubbs The Zombie

Eat brains, argh! And more? Be the zombie in the fictional past-futuristic city of Punchbowl, Pennsylvania, and amass an army to take over the town. Just do what zombies do and you’ll have a munching, crunching time as you direct your brainless horde. Just remember, they may need a little help with directions. Because you ate their brains!

Play it on PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch on March 16.

DLC Alert! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate New Fighter - Pyra / Mythra

Smash hit (excuse the pun, though it was intended) Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the focus of the latest character DLC for Smash. The real surprise was that it wasn’t Rex who was invited to Smash Bros. but Pyra and Mythra. Nice switcheroo! Also, they play like Pokémon Trainer, so you can actually switch between them freely in matches. One plays fast and furious, the other is a heavy hitter.

In case you were wondering, this brings the total number of playable fighters in Ultimate to a whopping 80! Time to go practice those techs.