The World’s Weirdest Football Fields

If you’re a football fan or just have a passion for the weird things in life, then this story is for you.

We’re all very familiar with the basic football field: rectangular, grassy, goals on either end of it, and a perimeter of benches for fans to cheer and boo from. But, today, we’re stepping out of the normal place of play and taking a look at the top 5 unusual fields the world has to offer.

These are guaranteed to make your jaw drop and then add them to your bucket list as places you’d like to shoot your shot in!

#5: The Float | Marina Bay, Singapore

The Float | Marina Bay, Singapore © MrsCarterStan | Twitter

At #5 we’re taking a look at Singapore’s most famous football field, The Float, located on Marina Bay.

The field is off the ground and looks spectacular, right? But the question on our mind is, who catches the ball when it ends up in the surrounding water? Judging by the amazingly well-built structure, we think they’ve factored in that possibility and figured out a way to avoid it.

#4: The Allalin Glacier | Pennine Alps, Switzerland

The Allalin Glacier | Pennine Alps, Switzerland © WorldSoccerMag | Twitter

If you love the cold and football then this field is for you! Located at one of the Alps hills’ leveled grounds, players come across exciting scenery and a whole new different game experience. We won’t lie, the floor may be a little bit slippery, cold, and painful, but it definitely looks like fun!

Who says hockey is the only team sport you can play on ice?

#3: The Bulldozer | Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Bulldozer | Buenos Aires, Argentina © TheMisterSB21 | Twitter

We find the next hidden gem in Argentina: a not-so-perfect rectangle acting as a sensational football field. The goals are not 100% facing each other but hey, this will definitely add an extra touch of challenge to the game and make players reassess their strategy.

#2: Eidi Stadium | Faroe Islands

Eidi Stadium | Faroe Islands © footballmemorys | Twitter

Next up is Faro Islands and the Eidi Stadium. At the Eidi Stadium, aside from the amazing views for miles, there’s also the fact that this field is off the ground—much like The Float in Singapore—and in a more rural area. If you didn’t ask the question the first time around, we’re going to ask it again: just how do they avoid losing the ball to the open sea?

#1: Nuevo Estadio Silvestre Carrillo | Canary Islands, Spain

Nuevo Estadio Silvestre Carrillo | Canary Islands, Spain © estadios Spain | Twitter

Last but not least is the exquisite Neuvo Estadio Silvestre Carrillo in Spain’s Canary Islands. Just look at that view! It must be exciting to play on a football field surrounded with such breathtaking forests and at such great heights. It’s one of our favorites!

That’s a wrap on the top 5 weirdest football fields around the world! That is, until new ones pop up, and we’ll just have to bring those to you, too. If you liked this story, have ever been to any of these fields, or are now planning to visit them, hit that share button, tag us, and let us know!

