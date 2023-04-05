The Biggest World Run to Date!

The Wings for Life World Run is back and connecting the globe in a new, fun way for a compelling charitable cause.

The concept is simple: on the 7th of May at 1pm (Jordan time), all participants can run all at the same time from anywhere across the world! All you have to do is run as far as you can until the Catcher Car passes you. And all that running you’ll be doing? It’s for a good cause: 100% of your entry fee goes into spinal cord research and helping find a cure for spinal cord injuries!

The World’s Biggest World Run! © Suguru Saito for Wings for Life World Run

How to participate?

To sign up and be a part of this year’s Wings for Life World Run, all you have to do is download the new Wings for Life World Run app from the Apple App store or Google Play store and register!

Once you do, you can start practicing for the run individually or with friends and family. What’s exciting about the app is the special audio experience that comes along with it: you’ll be listening to information, entertainment, and motivation during your run, all to keep you going!

Running for a good cause!

The World’s Biggest World Run! © Philip Platzer for Wings for Life World Run

The Wings for Life World Run is a global charity run for spinal cord research. All entry fees and donations go towards helping find cures and treatments for spinal cord injuries.

You have to watch out for the Catcher Car!

What’s a Catcher Car, you ask? It’s a unique running format developed for the Wings for Life World Run. All runners and wheelchair users start at the same time (2pm Jordan time) and run or roll for as long as they can. There is no finish line; instead, 30 minutes after the start signal, specially designed Catcher Cars start moving and overtake the participants one by one, either in real or virtual terms. For those caught by the Catcher Car, the race is over. The unique thing about this is that everyone is a finisher in the Wings for Life World Run. The starting field is more diverse than in any other race.

Run for those who can’t and register now by downloading the Wings for Life App on Apple or Google Play Store.

For more information visit: www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com