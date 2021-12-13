These Are Your Red Bull Bar Bahr Champs!

The latest Red Bull Bar Bahr found its champs on December 3, with team Pro Rider taking the proverbial cake. But that’s not the full story of the 2021 edition, which we are about to break down for you right here for anyone who couldn’t be there.

Check it! Red Bull Bar Bahr is your top quad and jet ski relay in the country, and not only because the sports speak to us, but because the race itself is so tough that even pro racers can find themselves having a hard time navigating the man-made circuits. This is the kinda race where you just gotta bring the best you’ve got on race day.

For us though, we love this tournament so much that we’d love to see it being set up everywhere. All you’d need is a beach, and there are plenty of those all around the world. As for the newest edition of Red Bull Bar Bahr, it went down without a hitch, and, as expected, saw a close finish to the tournament. Just like we’d hoped for.

Race day was a pretty much perfect day for an outdoor tournament, with the ambient temperature at a cool 21 degrees, and all 15 teams and 1,500 spectators were ready for the competition to get started, especially since the minor hiatus in the series.

We are going to just jump right into the middle of the action with the third divisional race of the day. That featured Friend’s, AB Racing, and team Twenty Five in the battle for early victory, and the ability to head on strong into the final race of the tourney.

AB Racing, consisting of Abubaker Al Marri on jet ski, and Fehade Katrou riding his quad, took first in the divisional race to move on, along with the teams here below.

The teams that qualified for the last race were team Pro Rider, AB Racing, Pro Rider 2, team Professional, and last but not least, Titanium. All teams played their hearts out, especially considering the high difficulty and expertise required for course completion. These were not courses made to be easy to trek. But only one could come out on top.

The spectacular team duo of athletes Mishary Bushaiba (quad) and Abdul Rahman Al Omar (jet ski) were the underdog team to come out on top, exceeding even a few of the other top-seeded athletes in the tournament, and they did so with determination and style. They were just clicking through each of their relays, and came through in the final race when their teammate needed them the most.

The best part about the Red Bull Bar Bahr podium is that you get to share it, because no one gets there alone.

Here’s to another big finish next year!