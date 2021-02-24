They Made Our Day Back in the Day

The history of sports in Kuwait is a long and storied one. It’s sure to bring back memories for locals and international fans around the world. In the GCC, they’ve been competitive for more than 60 years, providing us with some of the best sports moments across several sporting disciplines.

Whether we talk about teams and the extended runs of success they’ve had, or go into the careers of individual athletes, we will find world records, big plays, comebacks, and championship trophies. They’ve had ups and downs, highs and lows, and of course the thanks of countless loyal fans.

We have a few we’d like to share with you today, in the hopes of tugging on your nostalgia strings, and perhaps introduce you to some that you may not have known about.

Alrighty, let’s get into it!

Kuwait National Football Team

The Blues (or Al-Azrak) are one of the seminal teams in the GCC and have helped to pave the way for sports in the region.

The legendary squads that had been a part of the Kuwait national football team were feared for decades. They were dominant over several generations and were consistently able to rebuild from the ground up each time to regain a competitive edge in the GCC.

Here’s a world record for you: most goals scored in a single international game, 20-0. That’s crazy dominant, even if it has been surpassed a few years back.

There’s also their 10 Arabian Gulf Cup championship wins, which still stands to this day. It is a record that is going to take some time to beat, we are sure of it.

Watch one of the old championship games for yourself or check out the vintage famed rivalry between the Blues and the Lions (Iraq) football team. Excitement, action, and winning finishes, the Kuwait football teams have had it all.

Jaffar’s First Dakar Rally

Mohammed Jaffar ’s 2021 Dakar Rally run was memorable for us on several fronts. Notwithstanding the amazing effort of him and his team, and all the years of it took for him to get there.

Mohammed Jaffar Races During Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally © Marcelo Maragni

He’s gone hard at motocross for most of his life and excelled throughout. Making it to Dakar had been a lifelong goal, and he did it.

Once in the race, he persevered, even when struck with a tough break injury, until continuing the rally was no longer the right option for him. But that won’t be the last that Dakar has heard of him. He’s got serious plans to return to the historic rally next year.

Bashar Abdullah

Kuwait’s all-time leading goal scorer has easily given us more than 75 reasons for us to cheer endlessly for his name. His career spanned the late 90s all the way to 2007, but it was always his sensational team-spirit that kept us coming back to watch him.

Also, if it wasn’t obvious his 75 total goals is still the current record in the country.

Mohammed Burbayea’s IJSBA World Record

To take home 12 consecutive International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) wins is a superhuman feat within itself, but that just wasn’t enough for GOAT jet ski racer Mohammed Burbayea .

Mohammed Burbayea Poses for a Portrait in Kuwait © Dan Vojtech

He set his eyes on the Guinness World Record title, and achieved it, netting a total of 21 to become the most decorated in the entire region. He’s still considered the best in his class, and what can we add to that. His record speaks for itself, and who are we to argue with that. He’s also a super nice guy but that’s beside the point.

Bader Al-Mutawa

You knew there was no way we weren’t going to mention pro footballer Bader Al-Mutawa. Of the newer generation of football stars, Bader is the one who has set the standard. As of now, he is comfortably in 3rd on the all-time goals scored list with 56 goals.