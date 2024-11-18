In partnership with Jordan Ahli Bank and the Jordan Tourism Board (Visit Jordan), 4-time world champion mountain biker Tomáš Slavík took on the challenge of traversing Amman’s most iconic seven hills on his trusted bike.

Watch the full video:

3 min Tomáš Slavík Bikes Through the 7 Hills of Amman

The perfect obstacle course

Known for their challenging terrain and stunning landscapes, the hills of the Jordanian capital provided the perfect backdrop for Tomáš's latest challenge, where he pushed the boundaries on his two wheels from the ancient Citadel at Jabal al-Qala’a to the vibrant streets of Jabal Amman.

Tomáš Slavík Bikes Through the 7 Hills of Amman © Farras Oran

Taking the scenic route

The hills offered a blend of rugged climbs, panoramic views, and cultural landmarks, making it a perfect testing ground for any athlete. The journey took Tomáš across different iconic stops, including the Roman Amphitheater, the Citadel, and Souq Jara. Along the way, Tomáš showcased a perfected blend of sport, adventure, and cultural exploration, capturing every moment for fans through a cinematic video shot by Canadian director Benoit Lalande.

Tomáš Slavík Bikes Through the 7 Hills of Amman © Farras Oran

This challenge is part of Tomáš’s ongoing commitment to inspire individuals of all ages to embrace outdoor adventure and challenge themselves in new and exciting ways.

Tomáš Slavík Bikes Through the 7 Hills of Amman © Farras Oran

About Tomáš Slavík

Tomáš Slavík is czech world-renowned professional mountain biker. With numerous championships and accolades to their name, Tomáš Slavík has built a reputation for excellence in the sport of mountain biking. Known for their dedication, innovation, and love of adventure, Tomáš Slavík continues to inspire fans and athletes around the world.

Tomáš Slavík Bikes Through the 7 Hills of Amman © Farras Oran