Meet the Game Changers: 2025’s Top 4 Must-Play Titles

From epic storylines and breathtaking graphics to new ideas for gameplay, this year is rolling out one mind-blowing video game after the other. Whether you’re a competitive grinder, a professional player, an indie explorer, or a casual gamer, this year’s titles are leveling up fast — and we’re only halfway through.

Read on to know more about our top 4 video game picks so far!

4- SPLIT FICTION:

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

With a metascore of 91, this split-screen adventure tailored for two comes in at #4! Imagine a world where every decision literally writes a new reality. Split Fiction is 2025’s most mind-bending narrative experience — a multi-layered interactive drama where your choices don’t just affect the ending, they fracture the entire timeline. You play as multiple protagonists across parallel storylines, all woven into a high-stakes plot of memory, identity, and truth. Each replay reveals new paths, secret outcomes, and a deeper look into the butterfly effects of every decision.

3- BLUE PRINCE:

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

With a metascore of 92, Blue Prince falls at #3 on our list. Where players step into a surreal world, this stunningly artistic mystery game where nothing stays the same, and everything has a story. You inherit a royal estate with one simple task: explore its ever-changing rooms and uncover its secrets before midnight. But here's the twist: the mansion rearranges itself every time you enter, turning every playthrough into a fresh labyrinth of riddles, memories, and haunting beauty.

2- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

With a metascore rating of 93, welcome to a world where art is war, literally. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a breathtaking turn-based RPG set in a surreal, painterly universe where reality bends, brushstrokes breathe, and your party of “Expeditioners” must fight against oblivion, one death-marked year at a time. You play as the last hope against the Paintress, a mysterious entity who erases people from existence each year by name.

1- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

Scoring a whopping 96/100, our first place goes to the remake of the iconic title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This game has you stepping into a more breathtaking Hyrule than ever before with a fully upgraded version of the 2017 Nintendo classic.

2025 has been undeniably stacked and it’s not going to stop anytime soon, as the second half is also bringing us new sequels, advanced innovations, and amazing titles. What game was on your top 4 list? And what upcoming release are you most excited about?