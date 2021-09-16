PUBG “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds” is one of the most famous games ever created for mobile. As a game PUBG wasn’t always known for its Easter eggs unlike other examples like Fortnite or Overwatch. However, this has changed when developers released Miramar, where you can find A LOT of hidden secrets that we are ready to spill just for you, and here are our top 5 picks!

#5 EL POLLO ES MIO:

We clearly see a wall with a graffiti sentence written in Spanish saying “El POLLO ES MIO” which translates into “The Chicken is Mine” and of course that is a clear reference to what PUBG players see once they win a match “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”.

Top 5 Easter Eggs Found in “PUBG” Maps! © MinuteMedia

#4 F2HNK:

Another fun-not too difficult to find Easter egg in the Miramar map can be seen on pick-up trucks’ or station wagons’ plate numbers, usually they are meaningless in PUBG but developers decided to put a message behind them this time around in this particular map, F2HNK is abbreviated from “Press F to honk”. Did you know that before? We’ll let you try that on your own.

#3 THE SECRET CAVE IN VEKENDI

If you have played PUBG for quite some time most likely you know the 3rd Easter egg we’re talking about, which is in the north of Podvosto. This secret cave is closed off with a huge rock that can be opened by ramming it with a vehicle to claim a lot of loot!

#2 MIRAMAR’S DRAFT MAP

This next Easter egg can be found by going east of Los Leones, by heading to the lower island, there you’ll find the first draft map of Miramar thrown on the floor.

Top 5 Easter Eggs Found in “PUBG” Maps! © MinuteMedia

#1 BRINGING IT BACK

The crossbow in PUBG is a reference to the crossbow used in the movie Battle Royal which was the original inspiration for the game itself.

These were our top 5 Easter egg picks! Share this article and let us know what other hidden secrets were missing from our list.