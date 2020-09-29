Top 5 Red Bull TV Docs to Watch Right Now
© Samo Vidic
Get up close and personal when you feel the rush in these extreme films from our growing film library of the amazing athletes that inspire us.
Published on
Documenting the real is the task of a historian and a fan. Going way deep into what makes athletes tick, from the motivations and the spark that drives them, to showing the world the heart that brings it all together. A film crew and a director can reveal all these aspects of the athletes we follow, and in turn we also find our drive watching them excel in their sports. Inspiration draws inspiration. It’s contagious.
And we could all use a little more of it in our lives.
Below we have put a list of the 5 documentaries to inspire your day right now. They cover a range of disciplines and styles. And since you’re watching Red Bull TV, they are on-demand, ad-free, and will not need a subscription of any kind.
Ride: All in Red Bull Edition
Discipline: Motocross
Meet some of the best motocross athletes as they push their sport to the limit and break through to new heights. You’ll catch some of your favorite athletes and more, like Marvin Musquin, who more or less feels he was born on the dirtbike track, training for consistency. Other dirtbikers included in this piece are Jeffrey Herlings, Jorge Prado, and Cody Webb.
Karl Meltzer: Made to Be Broken
Discipline: Ultrarunning
Karl Meltzer takes on the American Appalachian Trail (AT) in this, his third and final attempt to break the land record. Besides the absolute grandeur and the beauty of the 3,500 km trail, which Karl wants to complete in nearly 49 days (it usually takes hikers several months at minimum), Karl gives new meaning to the enduring power of the human spirit. Features a host of cameos, like ultrarunning master Scott Jurek.
It’s a film that celebrates everything about long distance running.
Reverence: A Journey into Fear
Discipline: Mountain Biking
Elite mountain bikers channel their fear and use it to reach the apex of their dreams. Meet the Athertons, Darren Berrecloth, Cam McCaul, James Doerfling, Matt McDuff, and more in their journey against fear. The only way to defeat it is to face it.
Mountain biking takes guts. And this film proves it.
Offline: A Snowboarding Escape
Discipline: Snowboarding
Live the moment in the moment. The Global Nitro snowboarding team flip, jump, dive, grab, laugh and spin a little mad as they go snowboarding wild in this feature film of a group of athletes made to play together.
You’ll feel their enthusiasm, and their life philosophy and, even better, feel like you are also part of their extended family. What better way to get to know them than spending time with them through the magic of film. Gnarly.
Open the Doors: Scuderia AlphaTauri
Discipline: F1 Racing
Go behind the newest F1 sensations in this documentary. See how the new name and new year is bringing these racecar drivers new challenges in 2020.
F1 drivers Danil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly are the stars, this documentary reveals to us how they prepared for their debut, with input from their extended team as well. It’s a short and sweet doc that’ll have F1 fans hungry for more.
Bonus documentary!
Underdogs: A Documentary About Hip-hop Culture
Not all athletes climb actual mountains. Sometimes the mountain is a metaphor for something else, a dream, an achievement, community, or the journey. For Téo Frank, the path forward was always paved with difficulty and triumph. To understand the artist and hip-hop we leave it to this documentary to show us that we’ve all got our own struggles to overcome.
Red Bull TV continues to add to its library of superb sports documentaries. As the saying goes, do what you love. And we are sports fanatics and love every game and the spartan dedication that each athlete puts in their discipline. Watch on, people.