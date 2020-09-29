Top 5 Red Bull TV Docs to Watch Right Now

Documenting the real is the task of a historian and a fan. Going way deep into what makes athletes tick, from the motivations and the spark that drives them, to showing the world the heart that brings it all together. A film crew and a director can reveal all these aspects of the athletes we follow, and in turn we also find our drive watching them excel in their sports. Inspiration draws inspiration. It’s contagious.

And we could all use a little more of it in our lives.

Below we have put a list of the 5 documentaries to inspire your day right now. They cover a range of disciplines and styles. And since you’re watching Red Bull TV, they are on-demand, ad-free, and will not need a subscription of any kind.

Ride: All in Red Bull Edition

Discipline: Motocross

Meet some of the best motocross athletes as they push their sport to the limit and break through to new heights. You’ll catch some of your favorite athletes and more, like Marvin Musquin, who more or less feels he was born on the dirtbike track, training for consistency. Other dirtbikers included in this piece are Jeffrey Herlings , Jorge Prado , and Cody Webb .

Watch it here .

Jorge Prado seen competing © Samo Vidic

Karl Meltzer: Made to Be Broken

Discipline: Ultrarunning

Karl Meltzer takes on the American Appalachian Trail (AT) in this, his third and final attempt to break the land record. Besides the absolute grandeur and the beauty of the 3,500 km trail, which Karl wants to complete in nearly 49 days (it usually takes hikers several months at minimum), Karl gives new meaning to the enduring power of the human spirit. Features a host of cameos, like ultrarunning master Scott Jurek.

It’s a film that celebrates everything about long distance running.

Watch it here .

Karl Meltzer during shooting © Josh Campbell

Reverence: A Journey into Fear

Discipline: Mountain Biking

Elite mountain bikers channel their fear and use it to reach the apex of their dreams. Meet the Athertons, Darren Berrecloth , Cam McCaul, James Doerfling, Matt McDuff, and more in their journey against fear. The only way to defeat it is to face it.

Mountain biking takes guts. And this film proves it.

Watch it here .

Darren Berrecloth seen performing © Blake Jorgenson

Offline: A Snowboarding Escape

Discipline: Snowboarding

Live the moment in the moment. The Global Nitro snowboarding team flip, jump, dive, grab, laugh and spin a little mad as they go snowboarding wild in this feature film of a group of athletes made to play together.

You’ll feel their enthusiasm, and their life philosophy and, even better, feel like you are also part of their extended family. What better way to get to know them than spending time with them through the magic of film. Gnarly.

Watch it here .

Nitro team competes © Camilla Pizzini

Open the Doors: Scuderia AlphaTauri

Discipline: F1 Racing

Go behind the newest F1 sensations in this documentary. See how the new name and new year is bringing these racecar drivers new challenges in 2020.

F1 drivers Danil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly are the stars, this documentary reveals to us how they prepared for their debut, with input from their extended team as well. It’s a short and sweet doc that’ll have F1 fans hungry for more.

Watch it here .

Pierre Gasly driving Scuderia AlphaTauri © Getty Images

Bonus documentary!

Underdogs: A Documentary About Hip-hop Culture

Not all athletes climb actual mountains. Sometimes the mountain is a metaphor for something else, a dream, an achievement, community, or the journey. For Téo Frank, the path forward was always paved with difficulty and triumph. To understand the artist and hip-hop we leave it to this documentary to show us that we’ve all got our own struggles to overcome.

Watch it here .