Top 5 Scariest Video Games of All Time

It’s the most frightening time of the year! Spooooky season is here and that means all you horror and thriller fans are waiting for the next big jump scare to give you a jolt as electrifying as the bolts in Frankenstein’s monster. While everyone is gearing up for slasher movie marathons, we’re here to give you a list of nightmare-fueled video games for you petrifying players out there to indulge in…at your own risk!

#5 LIMBO

While it isn’t the scariest, per se, as it’s a bit lacking in the blood and jump-scare departments in comparison to the rest of the games on this list, LIMBO gives us a new way of storytelling that’s designed to make you feel almost inexplicably unnerved. Brave gamers get to play a small child navigating a horrifying world in search of his sister, all while overcoming a series of gruesomely deadly puzzles.

Limbo © IGDB.com

#4 Fatal Frame

Released way back in 2001, Fatal Frame was the first of a successful franchise that introduces a unique way of battling spiteful spirits and ghastly ghosts. Set in Himuro Mansion, protagonist Yuri Kozukata searches for her missing brother, with only a special old camera as her weapon of survival.

The game is designed to give you a hair-raising playing experience, as the dark presence gradually becomes stronger and scarier with every room Yuri explores.

Fatal Frame © IGDB.com

#3 ObsCure

This horror survival game follows a group of students at Leafmore High as they work to find their missing friend and unravel strange goings-on. ObsCure is riddled with conspiracies, menacing monsters, and an overall air of evil. Additionally, players can control and alternate between the five students navigating the story, and even setting the game to 2-player mode to double the fright-induced screams.

ObsCure © IGDB.com

#2 Silent Hill 3

Notorious for being one of the most horrifying video game franchises, Silent Hill is a force to be reckoned with, and players should tread lightly. The game follows Heather, who journeys between reality and the other world to return to her father. Players must solve puzzles and action-based combat in order to tap into the tragic events that happened at a local shopping mall, the same one in which Heather—having been woken by her nightmares—finds herself.

Silent Hill 3 © IGDB.com

#1 Resident Evil

Our top pick should come as no surprise: the world’s bestselling horror video game franchise, Resident Evil! The terrifying franchise is one of the first video games to tap into the world of horror-related survival games, coining the term “survival horror”. The franchise revolves around bio-organic weapons, with its first famous main characters, Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy, attempting to escape the result of governmental human trials: zombies on a national scale.

Resident Evil © IGDB.com

There are currently 28 Resident Evil games to choose from, with the latest being Resident Evil Village, released in early May of this year.