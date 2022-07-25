Top New Open-World Games

2022 is getting a lot of open-world style games and in today’s story we’re taking you through the top 5 games we’re buzzing with anticipation to try!

So let’s get started with #1:

AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA

AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA © www.igdb.com

Our first selection goes to the hugely popular Avatar. We saw the first game adaptation roll out after the first movie that broke almost every world record there is. But when it came to the game, it wasn’t that well received. Ubisoft are now flexing on the license to create the new open-world style game of Avatar in anticipation of the new movie sequel by the one and only James Cameron, which will be released soon.

Based on the trailer, we know that the scenery in Pandora is breathtaking. And even though there still isn’t anything about the gameplay, we know it’ll definitely be an upgrade from the previous Avatar game, and a good one too!

The game can be played on these platforms: PC, PS5, & XS X|S

Moving on to #2 we have THE DAY BEFORE:

THE DAY BEFORE © www.igdb.com

This new open-world style game is giving us The Last of Us feels, with our main character looting, encountering enemies, and surviving zombies.

The game looks good and has a lot to offer: from inventory, crafting new tools, and exploring areas to keep yourself alive.

The game is set for release sometime in June and we really can’t wait to play it!

The game can be played on these platforms: PC, PS5, & XS X|S

At #3 we have LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA

LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA © www.igdb.com

Moving on to one of the most anticipated LEGO Star Wars game, which has been delayed multiple times, we finally got a confirmation that it’ll be dropping in 2022!

Don’t let the colors and LEGO concept fool you; this game is more than that and has a lot to offer! And it’s ambitious, as it covers the entire Skywalker saga with multiple planets to explore, not to mention it’s going to be completely open!

The game can be played on these platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XBOX One, XS X|S, & Nintendo Switch

Our 4th choice is: GOTHAM KNIGHTS

GOTHAM KNIGHTS © www.igdb.com

Sad news for Batman lovers: apparently in this game Batman is DEAD!

The game already has its own dark twist just kicking off from there. It’s set in the famous Gotham City, where it’s up to Batman’s gang (Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood), who were trained by the Batman, to fight crime and the bad guys!

Aside from the game being a total open-world style, it can also be played in a co-op mode thanks to the lineup of heroes, as well as single player!

Some of the iconic bad guys that we’ll be facing is the one and only Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls.

The game can be played on these platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XBOX One, & XS X|S

And last but not least at #5 is SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE © www.igdb.com

DC are changing their game (no pun intended), as they’re adding twists to their video game releases! This game was inspired by the 2021 DC movie, The Suicide Squad, with some of the villains showing up in the game, like Harley Quinn and King Shark.

The game has an open-world style and our protagonists’ main objective is to kill and win over some DC heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash.

It would be very interesting to see how this game goes, as from what we’ve gathered from the trailer, it looks EPIC!

The game can be played on these platforms: PC, PS5, & XS X|S

Of course we haven’t forgotten about some of the most popular releases of 2022 like Horizon Forbidden West, Crimson Desert, Elden Ring, Sonic Frontiers, and many other major titles. We just chose some of the games that we’re most excited to try out!

What’s the game that’s got you pumped to give a go when it’s released? Comment your pick on our socials!