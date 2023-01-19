Tough Mudder Jeddah: Are You Ready for the Obstacle Course?

The level of excitement and anticipation is rising little by little as the countdown begins for the 2022 obstacle course, kicking off on Saturday, January 21 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Organized in partnership with the Saudi Sports For All Federation (SFA), the race is back to open the door for athletes who have previously been through Tough Mudder and similar events, and also to give adventure seekers the chance to take on the challenge and test their capabilities and determination to overcome obstacles.

And if you’re a fan of a good challenge, the opportunity is available to you today to test your physical strength and endurance, as well as your mental toughness in a unique experience that will undeniably change your life, all within an entertaining and inclusive sports atmosphere, one through which you’ll get the chance to know many like-minded activity lovers.

An out-of-the-ordinary test

The word “test” is perhaps the most synonymous with Tough Mudder's extraordinary experience. This obstacle course really knows how to test its participants and their ability to deal with the unexpected, and that’s by living a one-of-a-kind human experience within a sporting format.

In a race that welcomes all those who wish to participate, in relation to their age and abilities, Tough Mudder drops numerous obstacles in the contestants’ path, testing their physical and mental toughness while also encouraging teamwork in an atmosphere that isn’t without its fair share of fun.

Tracks for everyone, young and old!

This year's obstacle course has tracks for everyone. The Tough Mudder Jeddah edition will include a 5km race, a non-competitive 10km race, and a 10km time trial, all of which will feature more than 21 new and exciting obstacles. Participation will also be open to children between 6 and 12 years old in the Mini Mudder race, which will take place in parallel with the main Tough Mudder race, on a muddy track that runs for over 1.6 km and includes over 8 fun obstacles specifically designed for this category.

As for the main race in Jeddah, it will showcase a set of advanced obstacles that have participants’ hearts pumping with adrenaline, without forgetting the internationally known ones, of course. One of the obstacles that Tough Mudder will have is called “Everest”, a slope curving to form a quarter circle, which contestants have to climb and cross. Other obstacles include the “Shawshanked”, “Electroshock Therapy”, “Tire Road” and “Ice Bath”.

While you can sign up individually, feel free to bring your friends and family along to tackle the challenge as a team! Is there anything more beautiful than running, climbing, crawling, and rolling with your loved ones through one of the most prominent Tough Rider race tracks, and beating intense obstacles, all thanks to teamwork and spirit?

Don’t miss out on this challenge and book your tickets now to live the experience!

Ticket price: 120 SAR for the Tough Mudder race, and 40 SAR for the Mini Madder race.

For more participation information: https://tickets.trumin.com/tough-mudder-jeddah-2023