Two Saudis to line up in Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final

Saudi locals Turki Al Zeer, Badr Al Shehairi, alongside Nicolas Solomon will compete with other top drivers this Thursday night

Red Bull Car Park Drift starts at 8.30pm on 8 December 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW at www.saudimotorsport.com

Two Saudi drifters have booked their slots in the World Final of the Red Bull Car Park Drift and will battle it out to be crowned the King of Drift in front of their local fans this Thursday night, after a thrilling weekend qualifier.

The Red Bull Car Park Drift will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this Thursday, 8 December, starting at 8.30pm with tickets now on sale.

Since the start of this year’s series in Ireland, the Red Bull Car Park Drift has visited a total of 18 countries around the world, building the biggest entry list in the event’s 14-year history. Now, these top drifters will face off in Jeddah this week in front of an excitable and knowledgeable local crowd, battling competitors from: Jamaica, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Kenya, South Africa, Poland, Estonia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon.

For Riyadh’s Turki Al Zeer, qualifying for such a major event was a significant moment in his career.

I am so proud and happy to have reached the World Final of the Red Bull Car Park Drift. It’s going to be a battle that’s for sure. We will be up against some incredible drifters and God-willing it will be a great challenge. Turki Al Zeer

Turki Al Zeer © Red Bull

He added, “I’m really hopeful that the Saudi youth will come to support us here in Jeddah and cheer us on to something special!”

The landmark World Final event is brought to the Jeddah in partnership with Saudi Motorsport Company, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Red Bull Mobile, Nissan, Kwai, Dunlop, Saudi Sport Channel, Blink Experience, and Arab GT.

Adding to the line-up of Saudi drivers in the World Final after finishing second in the local qualifier is Badr Al Shehairi.

The Riyadhi drifter says he’s counting down the days until he’s back out on the track again.

It’s a great moment for me and I’m really looking forward to what is a huge challenge. I started drifting in Red Bull events back in 2010 but now to be competing in a World Final, it’s a big deal for me to be representing my country. Badr Al Shehairi

He added, “Of course we all know the Saudi people are passionate about cars and speed and I hope I can make them proud in the World Final on Thursday.”

This week is the final stretch for motorsport fans to get their tickets for the event. They can be purchased now from www.saudimotorsport.com.