UAE’s Adel “Big Bird” Anouche Aims for Street Fighter Title in Japan

The fifth edition of Red Bull Kumite is right around the corner, taking place for the very first time in Japan – the spiritual home of Street Fighter – between 21-22 December. Usually hosted in Paris, the switch from Europe to Asia will no doubt be an exciting change of atmosphere for the esports athletes involved, including for our very own Adel “Big Bird” Anouche , who is the only player from the Middle East participating in the tournament.

But he won’t have it easy… Getting ready to take part in Red Bull Kumite 2019 is 16 of the world’s biggest Street Fighter gamers – and reigning champion Fujimura of Japan is keen for revenge over Big Bird, after losing out to him at EVO 2019.

“If I don’t think of myself as favourite to win, then what is the point of me going?,” Big Bird tells us. “To be honest, everyone has been looking really strong lately, so it's hard to call a favourite. It depends on what day any of the players are on, even me. As for the underdog, I feel like YHC Mochi, Haku and Takamura are going to surprise everyone.”

Big Bird is keen to meet fellow EVO 2019 finalist Bonchan at Red Bull Kumite.

“Honestly, I felt pretty disappointed I couldn't close it out, especially after realising I was up 2-0 and almost reset the bracket,” he continues. “Looking back at it, I should've probably gone back to the character select screen after losing my first game just to relax. I'm looking forward to facing him again in tournament the most!”

Here’s what else Big Bird told us ahead of the competition.

You’ve come out as one of the top draws in the EU CPT ladder – and in the world. How have you felt about your rise this year?

It felt pretty great honestly, and I'm proud of myself, especially when I had a tough start at the beginning. Ever since I got second at EVO, it gave me a super great confidence boost and it allowed me to do well in the next four events.

This is your first time in the Red Bull Kumite main event, right? What are you looking forward to the most?

I've played in the main event in 2016 after winning the last chance, but it's my first time as an invited player. Honestly, I'm really excited for the event. I've always said it's one of my favorite Street Fighter V events and I can't wait to play in the cage alongside other best players.

What makes Red Bull Kumite such a special event in the fighting game calendar to you?

I love the atmosphere - not to mention that the venue is always nice. Especially the cage! Competing in the cage feels amazing, even though the last time I played in it was 2016. Red Bull Kumite feels like a celebration of Street Fighter V.

Do you think Kumite’s change of location to Japan will change the atmosphere?

I don't really think it will change the atmosphere much; however, I do think it'll be harder for those trying to get in through the open qualifier due to the stacked talent in Japan.

Who are you most scared or excited to play against and why?

It's definitely Punk and Bonchan; I have never got to beat them yet in a tournament, but I always end up having fun playing them. They're the kind of players who you should always watch every step you decide to make.

Which characters in Street Fighter V are the strongest right now, and has that changed since last year, in your view?

Karin, Rashid Ibuki and Akuma. I think with the exception of Karin, those have been the same strongest characters since last year. Cammy has been there as well but she's swapped with Karin this year.

Do you have any goals for your placing in Kumite? Are you in with a chance of winning?

I want to win, and if I play like I've been playing lately, I think I have a good chance of winning. Like I said above, it depends what day everyone is on.

What three tips do you have for players who want to go pro?

Don't get frustrated, promote yourself well and have fun!

You’ve seen the atmosphere for previous Red Bull Kumite events; are you excited to be in the thick of it for this year’s event?

Of course! It's an event I'm looking forward to the most ever since it got announced, especially since I'm an invited player now. I don't have to go through the brutal last chance qualifier again so I'm happy about that. And it being in Japan is a bonus since Japan is my favorite country!