Vakhtang Khurtsidze Won Red Bull Car Park Drift Qualifier in Georgia

Winner of Georgia qualifier 2019 and the third-place holder of global final, will try his best to impress audience in Cairo.

Vakhtang Khurtsidze - Action © Rezi Kenia

“I am thrilled with the result! Big thank you to my competitors, showing masterclass and pushing me to the limits. I will try to fly the Georgian flag high in Egypt, during the final”- says Vakho after the awarding ceremony.

On June 6th Red Bull Car Park Drift Georgia Qualifier took place at Rustavi international Motorpark. Up to 40 drifters registered for the pre-qualifier but only 17 made for the qualifier day. Among well-known faces, new talents shined, but by the end of the day, it was experience that crowned.

Red Bull Car Park Drift 2021 the final three:

Vakho Khurtsidze Mevlud Meladze Davit Nutsubidze

Drift King of 2019 made a headache for the most famous and titled driver and drifter Mevlud Meladze, who took the second place in 2020 and was defeated by his pupil Nodar Kodua.

2021 also couldn’t bring the first place to Mevlud Meladze, but enormous love and respect of the audience and the second spot!

The Second year in a row David Nutsubidze reserves the third place on the podium. His drifting skills and determination did not go unnoticed for the spectators.

Besides skillful Georgian competitors, heart and soul of Red Bull Car Park Drift Abdo Feghali was in the spotlight with unforgettable drifting show.

Mevlud Meladze - In Action © Tamuna Kulumbegashvili

Flying high Georgian flag will be the main goal for the winner of 2020 Georgia Qualifier. Both drifters, Nodar Kodua and Vakhtang Khurtsidze will participate in Red Bull Car Park Drift global final, later this year in Egypt.