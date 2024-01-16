Video Games to Look Forward to in 2024

Alone in the Dark: This March will witness a lot of great titles, one of which is Alone in the Dark, coming out on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The remake of the classic is expected to be nothing short of spectacular. The survival horror game follows the story of Emily Hartwood and PI Edward Carnby throughout their journey to Derceto Manor, as they investigate the disappearance of Emily’s uncle. The recent success of horror games gave us a lot of great titles last year and we couldn’t be more excited to see what other horror games this year will bring, starting with Alone in the Dark!