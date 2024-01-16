Video Games to Look Forward to in 2024

Gaming
Last year gave us a long list of great video games, which included Forespoken, the new Street Fighter 6, and Hogwarts Legacy, to name just a few. But 2024 is promising us some of the biggest video game titles to date! Scroll through to see the top 5 video game releases on our list for the year!
- Mario vs Donkey Kong: The famous duo is coming back to Nintendo Switch with a new game on February 16, 2024! The rivalry that was introduced back in the Gameboy era is being reignited with so much action, fun, and challenges, with the game storyline mainly following Mario as he gets back the toys that Donkey Kong stole from the factory!
- Flock: Flock is coming this spring with no confirmed date yet on multiple platforms including PC, Playstation, and Xbox Series X/S! The game’s graphics look super fun, colorful, and artistic and we’re absolutely here for them. The game is a fun, lighthearted co-op adventure that mainly follows the journey of flight in addition to collecting flying creatures! This game looks very entertaining and a good way to just relax and have fun with your friends.
- Rise of the Ronnin: Coming exclusively on PS5, Rise of the Ronnin is an open-world RPG game taking place in the 19th century and following a Ronnin’s journey into saving the future of Japan. The game will be released on the 22nd of March this year and we can’t wait to see every detail about this exciting game!
- Alone in the Dark: This March will witness a lot of great titles, one of which is Alone in the Dark, coming out on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The remake of the classic is expected to be nothing short of spectacular. The survival horror game follows the story of Emily Hartwood and PI Edward Carnby throughout their journey to Derceto Manor, as they investigate the disappearance of Emily’s uncle. The recent success of horror games gave us a lot of great titles last year and we couldn’t be more excited to see what other horror games this year will bring, starting with Alone in the Dark!
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: February 29 will experience the release of one of the biggest video game franchises, Final Fantasy, exclusively on PS5. The sequel of Final Fantasy VII Remake, titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth follows mercenary Cloud Strife and a whole bunch of characters across a huge open world, with amazing graphics and enhanced combat.
Which of these video games are you most looking forward to playing? And what other games do you think should’ve made it to our list?