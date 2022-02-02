Video Games to Look Out For in February 2022

The first month of 2022 was a little slow for all of us, including video game publishers, but now things are starting to really kick off. We saw a few great games back in January, but we’re exploring bigger names and titles coming in February!

Go through our top 3 picks and let us know if you agree with our choices!

1. Evil Dead: The Game (February Date not confirmed)

Evil Dead: The Game © IGDB.com

Based on the Evil Dead franchise, the game is developed by Saber Interactive and published by Boss Team Games. Its release is set in February, but a specific date has yet to be confirmed.

The Evil Dead franchise has a huge supernatural horror-comedy genre fan base, and we’re hoping the game adaptation will do the franchise justice, packing it with a lot of action, humor, and most definitely gore!

In terms of platforms, you’ll get to enjoy this release across multiple gaming platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

2. Elden Ring (February 25, 2022)

Elden Ring © IGDB.com

Another major title the world can’t wait for is Elden Ring, which we can expect on the 25th of February. The game’s story is written by the one and only George R.R. Martin, author of the Game of Thrones books and main writer of its TV adaptation. This can only mean one thing: the game will definitely be EPIC.

A test version of Elden Ring was sent to players in late 2021 to try to get a feel of how the gameplay is, which meant getting a lot of leaks and theories about the game’s main storyline.

This game is an open-world style, making it full of opportunities and on-going objectives and tasks.

It’s set to be released on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.

Horizon Forbidden West (February 18, 2022)

Horizon Forbidden West © IGDB.com

Our 3rd choice is another open-world style game and the most anticipated since last year!

Horizon Forbidden West is a game that witnessed some delays in its release, but we finally got the official release date, which happens to be in mid-February. Despite these delays, the PlayStation exclusive will mark the return of Aloy and what's become a flagship series for Sony's consoles on both PS4 and PS5.

We’ve seen some teasers that are still generating a huge number of views and a lot of positive interactions from people wanting to get their hands on the game. With Aloy being the lead character, she’ll be facing new enemies, new challenges, and underwater gameplay and adaptive triggers on the PS5 controller; all things we can’t wait to try ourselves.

What other games do you think we should’ve mentioned? Share this post and tag us with your suggestions!